Dec 19, 2023
Pakistan

Bench defers Imran, Fawad’s indictment in contempt of ECP case

  • Bench adjourns hearing till December 27
BR Web Desk Published 19 Dec, 2023 02:41pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) again deferred the indictment of former PTI chairman Imran Khan and PTI member Fawad Chaudhry in a case pertaining to contempt of the electoral body.

The hearing was conducted by a four-member bench of the ECP at the Adiala Jail where both Imran and Fawad are incarcerated.

The bench deferred the indictment and adjourned the hearing till December 27.

Last year, the ECP issued contempt notices against the PTI leaders for allegedly using inappropriate language against the chief election commissioner and the ECP.

The commission had asked them to appear in person or through their counsels.

The pair had challenged the ECP notices and contempt proceedings in various high court saying that Section 10 of the Elections Act 2017 was against the Constitution.

Contempt case: ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief

As per the Election Act 2017, the “election commission may exercise the same power as the high court to punish any person for contempt of court and the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 (V of 2003), or any other law pertaining to contempt of court shall have effect accordingly.”

Bench defers Imran, Fawad's indictment in contempt of ECP case

