Bench defers Imran, Fawad’s indictment in contempt of ECP case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) again deferred the indictment of former PTI chairman Imran Khan and PTI member Fawad Chaudhry in a case pertaining to contempt of the electoral body.

The hearing was conducted by a four-member bench of the ECP at the Adiala Jail where both Imran and Fawad are incarcerated.

The bench deferred the indictment and adjourned the hearing till December 27.

Last year, the ECP issued contempt notices against the PTI leaders for allegedly using inappropriate language against the chief election commissioner and the ECP.

The commission had asked them to appear in person or through their counsels.

The pair had challenged the ECP notices and contempt proceedings in various high court saying that Section 10 of the Elections Act 2017 was against the Constitution.

As per the Election Act 2017, the “election commission may exercise the same power as the high court to punish any person for contempt of court and the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 (V of 2003), or any other law pertaining to contempt of court shall have effect accordingly.”