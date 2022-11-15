AGL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
ANL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
AVN 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.77%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
EFERT 81.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
FFL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
FNEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.75%)
GGGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
MLCF 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.65%)
OGDC 76.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.41%)
PAEL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.92%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TPL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
TREET 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
TRG 140.84 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.65%)
UNITY 18.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.96%)
WAVES 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.21%)
BR100 4,315 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.12%)
BR30 16,288 Decreased By -185.8 (-1.13%)
KSE100 42,797 Decreased By -54 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,709 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Contempt of ECP: SC issues notices to Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry

  • ECP counsel requests court to consolidate all petitions before one high court
BR Web Desk Published 15 Nov, 2022 05:26pm
Follow us

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday issued notices to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan along with PTI leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry for contempt of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ayesha Malik and newly elevated Justice Athar Minallah heard the case at the apex court in Islamabad.

Toshakhana reference: ECP disqualifies PTI chief Imran Khan

On behalf of the ECP, the petition was filed by Advocate Sajeel Sheryar Swati and accused the PTI leaders for levelling “baseless allegations” against the authority during his addresses.

Swati requested a consolidation of all six petitions before one high court instead of different courts.

During the hearing, the bench told ECP to either prepare for local body polls or pursue the cases.

It also asked whether there was any precedent in history where the apex court consolidated cases of different high courts.

In response, the ECP’s counsel said that the SC had ordered the consolidation of all income tax cases to one high court in 1999.

Imran’s petition: IHC bars ECP from holding by-polls on NA-95

As per the Election Act 2017, the “election commission may exercise the same power as the high court to punish any person for contempt of court and the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 (V of 2003), or any other law pertaining to contempt of court shall have effect accordingly.”

ECP’s lawyer stated that PTI chairman and party members Fawad and Umar had filed cases against the election commission in different high courts of the country.

Last month, the PTI moved a reference before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The reference was filed by PTI’s Central Vice President Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry through his lawyer Babar Awan. The reference said that the election commissioner’s performance has “exposed himself as being biased, dishonest and unfaithful to constitutional post that he is holding”.

PTI also said that the chief was denying a fair trial and due process of law to Imran Khan and his party as he holds “grudges” against them.

“Raja must be removed from one of the most respectable and sacred constitutional posts,” the reference said.

Pakistan Fawad Chaudhry Asad Umar Imran Khan ECP Election Commission of Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan

Comments

1000 characters

Contempt of ECP: SC issues notices to Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry

Rupee weakens against US dollar, settles at 221.91

Assassination attempt made on Imran because he was not afraid of going to jail: Asad Umar

TPL REIT and TASC Towers submit bid to acquire Telecom Tower Infrastructure Company

JS Bank looks to acquire controlling stake in BankIslami

Russia’s Lavrov says Ukraine’s terms for negotiations ‘unrealistic’

Climate justice gets harder as world population passes 8 billion

India’s Modi says there should be no restrictions on energy supplies

Ronaldo says Man United owners ‘don’t care’ about club

Russia ready to offer coal, not LNG

Read more stories