Contempt case: ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for PTI chief Imran Khan in a case pertaining to contempt of the electoral body, Aaj News reported. The ECP directed the Islamabad police to produce the former prime minister before it on Tuesday, July 25th.

“This warrant authorises and requires you to arrest the said Mr. Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi and bring him before the Election Commission of Pakistan on 25th day of July, 2023 at 10:00am,” said the warrant addressed to Islamabad’s inspector general of police.

The arrest warrant comes after the PTI chief failed to appear before the ECP in a case pertaining to contempt of the authority.

Khan is accused of using “intemperate” language and “contemptuous remarks” against the ECP.

The former premier is required in the contempt of the commission’s proceedings initiated in terms of Section 10 (power to punish for contempt) of the Election Act, 2017.

This is the second time this month that the ECP has issued a non-bailable warrant for Imran Khan in a case about the contempt of the electoral body and the chief election commissioner (CEC).

Earlier this month, a four-member ECP bench, headed by member Nisar Durrani, passed the order. During the hearing, both Imran and Fawad did not appear before the electoral body despite being summoned.

The ECP then issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran and the former information minister and adjourned the hearing until July 25.

Last year, the ECP issued contempt notices against them for allegedly using inappropriate language against the chief election commissioner and the ECP.

The commission had asked them to appear in person or through their counsels.

However, they had had challenged the ECP notices and contempt proceedings in various high court saying that Section 10 of the Elections Act 2017 was against the Constitution.

As per the Election Act 2017, the “election commission may exercise the same power as the high court to punish any person for contempt of court and the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 (V of 2003), or any other law pertaining to contempt of court shall have effect accordingly.”