BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from January 1, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- IMF updates schedule: Executive Board to discuss Pakistan on January 11
- PSX kicks off 2024 with a bang, KSE-100 index gains over 2,200 points
- Pakistan’s headline inflation reading clocks in at 29.7% in December
- Failure to integrate with ‘RADAR’: FBR being empowered to penalise govt entities
- Solar IPPs: Hike in benchmark competitive tariff proposed
- The Organic Meat Company exports heat-treated beef to China
- Pakistan dispatches 3rd consignment of humanitarian aid to Gaza
- Tragedy at Agha Steel: two personnel lose lives at plant’s ECR
- Elections 2024: ECP accepts 6,449 nomination papers for NA seats
