Jan 02, 2024

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 1, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 02 Jan, 2024 08:03am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • IMF updates schedule: Executive Board to discuss Pakistan on January 11

Read here for details.

  • PSX kicks off 2024 with a bang, KSE-100 index gains over 2,200 points

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s headline inflation reading clocks in at 29.7% in December

Read here for details.

  • Failure to integrate with ‘RADAR’: FBR being empowered to penalise govt entities

Read here for details.

  • Solar IPPs: Hike in benchmark competitive tariff proposed

Read here for details.

  • The Organic Meat Company exports heat-treated beef to China

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan dispatches 3rd consignment of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Read here for details.

  • Tragedy at Agha Steel: two personnel lose lives at plant’s ECR

Read here for details.

  • Elections 2024: ECP accepts 6,449 nomination papers for NA seats

Read here for details.

