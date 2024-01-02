Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

IMF updates schedule: Executive Board to discuss Pakistan on January 11

PSX kicks off 2024 with a bang, KSE-100 index gains over 2,200 points

Pakistan’s headline inflation reading clocks in at 29.7% in December

Failure to integrate with ‘RADAR’: FBR being empowered to penalise govt entities

Solar IPPs: Hike in benchmark competitive tariff proposed

The Organic Meat Company exports heat-treated beef to China

Pakistan dispatches 3rd consignment of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Tragedy at Agha Steel: two personnel lose lives at plant’s ECR

Elections 2024: ECP accepts 6,449 nomination papers for NA seats

