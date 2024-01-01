BAFL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
BIPL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.4%)
BOP 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.61%)
CNERGY 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.87%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.38%)
DGKC 81.38 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.02%)
FABL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.78%)
FCCL 19.96 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.11%)
FFL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
GGL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.36%)
HBL 115.75 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (5.23%)
HUBC 121.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (3.78%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (7.28%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.83 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (5.23%)
OGDC 120.88 Increased By ▲ 8.78 (7.83%)
PAEL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.73%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
PIOC 117.08 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (2.61%)
PPL 123.66 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (7.76%)
PRL 31.38 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.76%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.48%)
SNGP 79.03 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (8.11%)
SSGC 12.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.02%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.63%)
TPLP 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.37%)
TRG 85.00 Increased By ▲ 6.16 (7.81%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.53%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (11.35%)
BR100 6,672 Increased By 274.5 (4.29%)
BR30 23,999 Increased By 1228.4 (5.39%)
KSE100 64,662 Increased By 2210.7 (3.54%)
KSE30 21,616 Increased By 839.6 (4.04%)
Markets

PSX kicks off 2024 with a bang, KSE-100 index gains over 2,200 points

  • Index posts phenomenal gain of over 3.5% on the opening day of the year
BR Web Desk Published January 1, 2024 Updated January 1, 2024 05:05pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kicked off 2024 with a bang, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index jumped over 2,200 points during the trading session on Monday.

At close, the index settled at 64,661.78 level, an increase of 2,210.74 points or 3.54%. This is the second highest increase, in terms of points, on a day-to-day basis.

The increase comes on the back of interest in index-heavy oil and gas sector with shares such as OGDC, PPL, PSO, SNGP among others rallying over 5-7%.

Buying was also witnessed in other index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks among others.

At close on Friday, bulls had also ensured stocks closed 2023 on a high as the benchmark KSE-100 Index ended the final trading session of the year in the green, settling at 62,451.04 level, an increase of 398.81 points or 0.64%.

In 2023, the KSE-100 index gained nearly 55% (USD return of nearly 24%).

Experts said buying comes on the back of improved macroeconomic indicators.

“New Year’s institutional flows, better Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) numbers, and reserves increase, all driving a happy new year at PSX,” said Baqar Jafri, Co-founder and Chief Data Scientist at Investors Lounge, in a post on social media platform X.

The investor sentiments were further bolstered after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) finalised its schedule to include Pakistan on its Executive Board agenda on January 11, 2024.

In a key development, the government decided to keep petroleum product prices unchanged for the fortnight ending January 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) provisionally collected a record Rs 4,468 billion during the first six months (July-December) 2023-24 against the assigned target of Rs 4,425 billion during this period, reflecting an increase of Rs 43 billion.

According to the revenue collection data released by the FBR on Sunday, the FBR created history by collecting Rs 1,021 billion in December 2023 and after adjusting refunds of Rs 38 billion issued during the month, reached net collection of Rs 984 billion.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 625.1 million from 590.6 million a session before.

The value of shares improved to Rs18.5 billion from Rs16.8 billion in the previous session.

K-Electric Ltd was the volume leader with 76.4 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 61.6 million shares, and Cnergyico PK at 54.9 million shares.

Shares of 380 companies were traded on Monday, of which 328 registered an increase, 37 recorded a fall, while 15 remained unchanged.

Stock markets PSX KSE100 index Pakistan stocks

Comments

1000 characters
Mustafa Jan 01, 2024 12:33pm
Market will perform ... More People should Join it ...
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
MAhmed Jan 01, 2024 01:05pm
@Mustafa, what if rattles and people lose all their savings. You won't suggest in that case.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Muhammad Iftikhar Jan 01, 2024 02:10pm
After a "much needed correction" and "leverage and other negative news", an "improved economic outlook" version of economic recovery is highlighted to get personal gains. So remain cautious while trading at PSX. Big players will again go to profit taking and named it "much needed correction".
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
dr.fahad Jan 01, 2024 02:54pm
@MAhmed, Buy good high dividend pay shares . market is undervalued
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
mustafa Jan 01, 2024 04:34pm
@MAhmed, 2 lac people are active in Pakistan and its even lower than GHANA ... I am investing and will invest more ... future lies in Stock Market ... p.S ;- APNI APNI MARZI ...
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

