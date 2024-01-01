BAFL 49.66 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.6%)
BIPL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.7%)
BOP 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.38%)
CNERGY 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.45%)
DFML 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.36%)
DGKC 79.51 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.61%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.19%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.34%)
FFL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.88%)
GGL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.22%)
HBL 114.99 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (4.54%)
HUBC 119.65 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.26%)
HUMNL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.97%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
LOTCHEM 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
MLCF 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.19%)
OGDC 120.88 Increased By ▲ 8.78 (7.83%)
PAEL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.63%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
PIOC 115.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.31%)
PPL 123.66 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (7.76%)
PRL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (5.94%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.41%)
SNGP 78.35 Increased By ▲ 5.25 (7.18%)
SSGC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.1%)
TELE 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.88%)
TPLP 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
TRG 83.50 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (5.91%)
UNITY 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.26%)
BR100 6,596 Increased By 199.2 (3.11%)
BR30 23,732 Increased By 961.9 (4.22%)
KSE100 64,057 Increased By 1606.3 (2.57%)
KSE30 21,392 Increased By 615.1 (2.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets AGHA (Agha Steel Ind.Ltd) 14.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06%

Tragedy at Agha Steel: two personnel lose lives at plant’s ECR

  • Company says it will commence operational production tentatively in 10 working days
BR Web Desk Published 01 Jan, 2024 11:13am

In a tragic incident, two personnel at Agha Steel Industries Limited lost their lives after an incident occurred at its plant site in the low-voltage electric control room (ECR).

The company, principally engaged in manufacturing and sale of steel bars, wire rods and billets, shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“An isolated incident occurred at our plant site in the low-voltage electric control room (ECR), which also affected two LT (Low Tension) transformers,” read the notice.

The company said that the situation has been effectively managed and contained, and no major damage is being reported.

“However, during this incident, two team members, Abid Hussain Soomro and Jamil Shaheen, sacrificed their lives while saving others,” the company shared.

“Agha Steel pledges unwaveringly to support their families and take responsibility for the well-being of their dependents. The management has also decided to offer a job to Abid Hussain Soomro’s son once he has completed his education, and during that time, Agha Steel will continually assure the best emotional and monetary support.

“Similarly, for Jamil Shaheen, company shall also offer a job for a nominated person / dependent from the family,” the company announced.

“For us, this incident is more emotionally tragic and beyond any compensation; however, we also feel that it is our responsibility to communicate to the TRE members that Agha Steel will commence operational production tentatively in 10 working days,” read the notice.

Agha Steel Industries Limited

The company further assured that there was no safety lapse; “at Agha Steel, we ensure that the team, Agha, is always treated as family”.

“We continue to serve all our stakeholders, including the team Agha, at our best,” it added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX notice Agha Steel ECR PSX stocks Agha Steel Industries electric control room

Comments

1000 characters

Tragedy at Agha Steel: two personnel lose lives at plant’s ECR

PSX kicks off 2024 with a bang, KSE-100 index up over 1,500 points

Jul-Dec tax collection: FBR surpasses target

Performance of Shamshad better than Dar’s, says noted economist

Idea of establishment of ‘industrial’ park on PSM land under CPEC hailed

Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project hits snags

Suki Kinari hydel project: Delay in power evacuation to attract LDs, govt warned

WWF, WPPF: SRB exceeds target

‘Implementation of ATIR’s orders’: President rejects appeal of LTO Islamabad

ECP starts receiving appeals against acceptance, rejection of election nominations

Read more stories