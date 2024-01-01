Tragedy at Agha Steel: two personnel lose lives at plant’s ECR

In a tragic incident, two personnel at Agha Steel Industries Limited lost their lives after an incident occurred at its plant site in the low-voltage electric control room (ECR).

The company, principally engaged in manufacturing and sale of steel bars, wire rods and billets, shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“An isolated incident occurred at our plant site in the low-voltage electric control room (ECR), which also affected two LT (Low Tension) transformers,” read the notice.

The company said that the situation has been effectively managed and contained, and no major damage is being reported.

“However, during this incident, two team members, Abid Hussain Soomro and Jamil Shaheen, sacrificed their lives while saving others,” the company shared.

“Agha Steel pledges unwaveringly to support their families and take responsibility for the well-being of their dependents. The management has also decided to offer a job to Abid Hussain Soomro’s son once he has completed his education, and during that time, Agha Steel will continually assure the best emotional and monetary support.

“Similarly, for Jamil Shaheen, company shall also offer a job for a nominated person / dependent from the family,” the company announced.

“For us, this incident is more emotionally tragic and beyond any compensation; however, we also feel that it is our responsibility to communicate to the TRE members that Agha Steel will commence operational production tentatively in 10 working days,” read the notice.

Agha Steel Industries Limited

The company further assured that there was no safety lapse; “at Agha Steel, we ensure that the team, Agha, is always treated as family”.

“We continue to serve all our stakeholders, including the team Agha, at our best,” it added.