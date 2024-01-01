Pakistan dispatches 3rd consignment of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Pakistan on Monday dispatched a third consignment of 20 tons of relief goods for Gaza, according to Radio Pakistan.

The consignment of relief goods was sent from Nur Khan Airbase by a special flight of Pakistan Air Force.

The third aid consignment contains about 20 tons of essential items including surgical and medical supplies, dry food items, and gift bags for children as well as hygiene kits.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Palestine’s Ambassador to Pakistan, and representatives of the Armed Forces attended the ceremony to dispatch the relief goods at Nur Khan Air Base.

Speaking on the occasion, the Foreign Minister called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

He urged to uphold the basic principles of justice and human rights as well as ensuring the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

He said that more humanitarian aid is also being arranged for the war-affected brothers and sisters in Gaza.

Jalil Abbas Jilani also expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and strongly condemned the use of indiscriminate force by Israel particularly against Palestinian women and children.

Pakistan previously sent three tons of medicine, 4,000 blankets, and 1,000 winter tents as humanitarian aid.

Israel is withdrawing some forces from Gaza to shift to more targeted operations against Hamas, and is partially returning reservists to civilian life to help the economy as the country enters the new year set for a prolonged war, an Israeli official said.

The official said the war will continue in the Palestinian enclave until the Hamas faction is toppled, adding that some of the troops withdrawn will prepare for a possible second front in Lebanon.