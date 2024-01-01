BAFL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
BIPL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.4%)
BOP 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.61%)
CNERGY 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.87%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.38%)
DGKC 81.38 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.02%)
FABL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.78%)
FCCL 19.96 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.11%)
FFL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
GGL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.36%)
HBL 115.75 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (5.23%)
HUBC 121.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (3.78%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (7.28%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.83 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (5.23%)
OGDC 120.88 Increased By ▲ 8.78 (7.83%)
PAEL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.73%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
PIOC 117.08 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (2.61%)
PPL 123.66 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (7.76%)
PRL 31.38 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.76%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.48%)
SNGP 79.03 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (8.11%)
SSGC 12.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.02%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.63%)
TPLP 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.37%)
TRG 85.00 Increased By ▲ 6.16 (7.81%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.53%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (11.35%)
BR100 6,664 Increased By 266.7 (4.17%)
BR30 23,956 Increased By 1185.6 (5.21%)
KSE100 64,662 Increased By 2210.7 (3.54%)
KSE30 21,616 Increased By 839.6 (4.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan dispatches 3rd consignment of humanitarian aid to Gaza

  • Aid consignment contains about 20 tons of essential items including surgical and medical supplies, dry food items, and gift bags for children as well as hygiene kits
BR Web Desk Published 01 Jan, 2024 05:19pm

Pakistan on Monday dispatched a third consignment of 20 tons of relief goods for Gaza, according to Radio Pakistan.

The consignment of relief goods was sent from Nur Khan Airbase by a special flight of Pakistan Air Force.

The third aid consignment contains about 20 tons of essential items including surgical and medical supplies, dry food items, and gift bags for children as well as hygiene kits.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Palestine’s Ambassador to Pakistan, and representatives of the Armed Forces attended the ceremony to dispatch the relief goods at Nur Khan Air Base.

Speaking on the occasion, the Foreign Minister called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

He urged to uphold the basic principles of justice and human rights as well as ensuring the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

He said that more humanitarian aid is also being arranged for the war-affected brothers and sisters in Gaza.

Jalil Abbas Jilani also expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and strongly condemned the use of indiscriminate force by Israel particularly against Palestinian women and children.

Pakistan previously sent three tons of medicine, 4,000 blankets, and 1,000 winter tents as humanitarian aid.

Israel is withdrawing some forces from Gaza to shift to more targeted operations against Hamas, and is partially returning reservists to civilian life to help the economy as the country enters the new year set for a prolonged war, an Israeli official said.

The official said the war will continue in the Palestinian enclave until the Hamas faction is toppled, adding that some of the troops withdrawn will prepare for a possible second front in Lebanon.

Hamas group Israel Hamas war Israel Gaza war Gaza genocide

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan dispatches 3rd consignment of humanitarian aid to Gaza

PSX kicks off 2024 with a bang, KSE-100 index gains over 2,200 points

IMF updates schedule: Executive Board to discuss Pakistan on January 11

Israel to pull some troops from Gaza as war enters new phase

Supreme Court to hear PTI's contempt plea against ECP on Jan 3

Elections 2024: ECP accepts 6,449 nomination papers for NA seats

The Organic Meat Company exports heat-treated beef to China

Tragedy at Agha Steel: two personnel lose lives at plant’s ECR

Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

CJP Isa-led SC bench to take up lifetime disqualification case tomorrow

Read more stories