Elections 2024: ECP accepts 6,449 nomination papers for NA seats

BR Web Desk Published 01 Jan, 2024 03:27pm

The Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has accepted 6,449 nomination papers of the candidates willing to contest for the 336 National Assembly (NA) seats in the general elections scheduled for February 8, ECP data showed on Monday.

Nomination papers of the 1,024 candidates for the NA were rejected by the Returning Officers (ROs), ECP said.

According to ECP data, a total of 25,951 candidates filed nomination papers for the National and provincial assemblies, and 22,751 of them cleared the scrutiny process.

Province wise, a total of 3,621 candidates filed nomination papers for the NA seats in Punjab, and 3,100 were accepted.

Similarly, for Sindh, 1,515 nomination papers from a total of 1,681 for the NA seats cleared scrutiny process.

ECP files review petition against PHC decision on PTI’s ‘bat’ symbol

For khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) NA seats, 1,331 candidates filed the nomination papers, and 1,179 of them were accepted.

A total of 631 candidates filed nomination papers for the Balochistan’s NA seats, and the papers of 539 candidates were accepted by the ROs.

Those whose nomination papers got rejected can appeal by January 3, which will be decided upon by the ECP’s Appellate Tribunal by January 10.

“Pre-poll rigging”

It may be noted that former prime minister Imran Khan’s name is also included in the list of those whose nomination papers got rejected.

Incarcerated in Adiala Jail, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan had filed nomination papers for a National Assembly constituency from Punjab’s capital Lahore, and another from his home city Mianwali.

Rejection of nomination papers hurts PTI’s prospects

A large number of the nomination papers of the other PTI candidates were also rejected.

Reacting to the rejection, PTI accused the ECP of a “pre-poll rigging” ahead of the crucial general elections.

Parvez Jan 01, 2024 04:00pm
This election has, even before it has begun, turned into a farce.....
