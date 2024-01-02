BAFL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
PM says govt-private cooperation a must for economic growth

Recorder Report Published January 2, 2024 Updated January 2, 2024 08:23am

LAHORE: Terming the strong interaction between the business community and the government vital for the country’s uplift, the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said the development model featuring a close liaison between the government and private sector could yield positive results for the national economic growth.

While interacting with the business community here at the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) on Monday, the PM said that better interaction between the business community and the government would help increase employment opportunities, taxation as well as GDP growth.

PM urges business community to take advantage of SIFC

Lauding the idea of the BFC, the PM said that the federal government would also play its part by establishing a liaison with the facility that would also be extended to Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

He also assured the federal government’s all-out facilitation for the business sector through multiple measures.

Pakistan Economy gdp GDP growth Economic distress Business Facilitation Centre

