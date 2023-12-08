BAFL 51.51 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (2.96%)
BIPL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.29%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.32%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
DFML 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.42%)
DGKC 78.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.45%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
HBL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.37%)
HUBC 122.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.37%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.04%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
MLCF 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
OGDC 124.05 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (2.24%)
PAEL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.09%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
PIOC 116.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.31%)
PPL 113.80 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.75%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.49 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.67%)
SSGC 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.09%)
TELE 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TPLP 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.57%)
TRG 91.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.21%)
UNITY 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.84%)
BR100 6,734 Increased By 85.5 (1.29%)
BR30 23,847 Increased By 279 (1.18%)
KSE100 65,503 Increased By 784.9 (1.21%)
KSE30 21,903 Increased By 308.9 (1.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-08

PM urges business community to take advantage of SIFC

Recorder Report Published December 8, 2023 Updated December 8, 2023 08:59am

KARACHI: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday, reiterating the government’s commitment to provide a conducive environment and streamlining regulations, urged the local business community to take advantage of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The prime minister, addressing the ceremony for distribution of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Awards to top 25 companies of the country for the year 2022, said the caretaker government’s ultimate goal was to provide a blueprint for the next government.

He said the government had sought help from the Pakistan Army to facilitate the business environment through the SIFC forum.

SIFC forum for fast-tracking sell-off process

He told the gathering that the measures taken by the government, including the crackdown on smuggling, illicit foreign currency trade and power theft, had yielded results, triggering market sentiments and propelling the Pakistan Stock Exchange by 33% in November to the historic 60,000-point mark, besides boosting investors’ confidence.

Welcoming the private sector to invest and take advantage of the government’s measures, he called for building and re-branding Pakistan.

He said the privatisation process was under way that would also have positive impacts on the economy.

The prime minister, who also distributed awards among the top 25 companies, said the PSX mirrored the vibrancy of the corporate sector and highlighted the symbiotic relations between the government’s policies and the prosperity of the businesses.

He emphasised the inherent responsibility of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), urging businesses to adopt it as a moral obligation rather than mere rhetoric. He also urged business leaders to embrace digital evolution and collaborate with higher education institutions.

Prime Minister Kakar urged the corporate sector to explore opportunities in regions like Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Caucasus, and the unexplored around 1.3 billion African population. He emphasised the need to prepare for $36 trillion trade activity expected to take place in China within 10-15 years.

He encouraged soul-searching and improvement of approaches to envision Pakistan as the economic power of the region.

He said Pakistan, a 240 million nation with immense natural resources like four seasons, mountains, as well as the youth bulge, was destined to rise.

The prime minister said the award ceremony to recognise outstanding companies was a testament to cooperation between the government and the corporate sector.

He congratulated award-winning companies on their extraordinary performance and said such ceremonies would create a culture of healthy competition to inspire more firms.

In her address, Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar talked about the synergies between the Pakistan Stock Exchange and her professional journey.

Emphasising the visible potential of the PSX, with a noteworthy gain in the last quarter of 2023, she highlighted the government’s collaborative efforts that enabled the swift stabilisation of the economy within a short period.

She stressed the need to harness the underlying potential of the PSX further and pledged the government’s commitment to sow the seeds for future growth.

She hinted at significant progress in the restructuring of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), assuring that tangible results would be evident before the departure of the interim government.

The finance minister highlighted the government’s commitment to facilitating businesses and said the PSX had made substantial inroads into Islamic finance which also got recognition from the market. She said the country established an investor protection system, as well as, a robust appellate mechanism.

Started with the recitation of Quranic verses and the National Anthem, the awards ceremony was also attended by Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Caretaker Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqir, in presence of a large number of prominent business figures.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Stock Exchange Companies PSX investors foreign currency businesses business community CSR business environment Dr Shamshad Akhtar ECO SIFC Anwaar ul Haq Kakar

Comments

1000 characters

PM urges business community to take advantage of SIFC

IMF Executive Board to meet Jan 11 on Pakistan’s loan programme: report

Jul-Nov period: Rs302.63bn authorised for projects under PSDP

Body to probe smuggling of Afghan transit trade goods

LSG Hydro Power Project: Nepra weighs up grant of concurrence application filed by Korean co

Conversion of plant to Thar coal: JPCL CEO asks PD to take informed decision

Candidates in the election fray: CEC vows to ensure a level playing field

Article 99 of UN Charter: Pakistan welcomes UN chief’s decision

Final touches being given to ‘space’ policy

PSMA concerned at ‘unsustainable’ production costs

Read more stories