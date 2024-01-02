BAFL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
BIPL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.4%)
BOP 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.61%)
CNERGY 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.87%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.38%)
DGKC 81.38 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.02%)
FABL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.78%)
FCCL 19.96 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.11%)
FFL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
GGL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.36%)
HBL 115.75 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (5.23%)
HUBC 121.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (3.78%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (7.28%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.83 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (5.23%)
OGDC 120.88 Increased By ▲ 8.78 (7.83%)
PAEL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.73%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
PIOC 117.08 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (2.61%)
PPL 123.66 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (7.76%)
PRL 31.38 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.76%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.48%)
SNGP 79.03 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (8.11%)
SSGC 12.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.02%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.63%)
TPLP 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.37%)
TRG 85.00 Increased By ▲ 6.16 (7.81%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.53%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (11.35%)
BR100 6,664 Increased By 266.7 (4.17%)
BR30 23,956 Increased By 1185.6 (5.21%)
KSE100 64,662 Increased By 2210.7 (3.54%)
KSE30 21,616 Increased By 839.6 (4.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-02

MoF uploads guidelines on FCCL for PPP projects

Zaheer Abbasi Published 02 Jan, 2024 05:21am

ISLAMABAD: Finance Ministry has uploaded guidelines regarding fiscal commitments and contingent liabilities (FCCL) for federal Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects with the objectives to enhance the quality, cost-effectiveness, and timely provision of public infrastructure in the country.

The ministry stated that the need for having robust FCCL guidelines primarily focus on managing long-term fiscal cost in PPPs, including direct and contingent liabilities that extend throughout a project’s lifespan.

Pakistan has several PPP projects under development, such as infrastructure ventures, toll road projects, and healthcare facilities, where managing fiscal costs and contingent liabilities are crucial for sustainable implementation.

Given the evolving PPP market in Pakistan, it is essential to establish FCCL guidelines that ensure the basic management of fiscal commitments without hindering the development of the PPP market.

By doing so, Pakistan can optimise the advantages of private sector participation while maintaining fiscal sustainability and achieving long-term infrastructure development goals.

The purpose of these guidelines is therefore to propose an operational framework for managing fiscal obligations arising from Federal PPPs in Pakistan, with a four-pronged process, namely; (i) analysis which includes identifying and quantifying fiscal commitments, methodological guidance in place to quantify fiscal impact, tools are in place to assess fiscal impact; (ii) control with assessing fiscal affordability as input to approval, VIM is considered to warrant fiscal commitments, PPP portfolio is well within the limit of fiscal affordability as percentage of GDP; (iii) budget, with Ensuring funding is available for fiscal commitments, mechanisms are in place to ensure funding is available for contingent liabilities, and (iv) report that fiscal commitments are adequately accounted for and documented in a consolidated manner, periodic reporting is made under fiscal risk statement (FRS), debt sustainability analysis (DSA), bi-annual debt bulletins and Medium-Term Budgetary Frameworks (MTBF).

Furthermore, these guidelines also aim to provide consistent identification and assessment of PPP FCCLs at four key transaction points, namely; (i) at the time of feasibility– submission of the Project Qualification Proposal (PQP); (ii) prior to tender launch-submission of the Project Proposal; (iii) prior to signing the PPP agreement and; (iv) during the implementation phase. Overall, the FCCL guidelines anchor three key components, which are interlinked and mutually reinforcing.

Under these guidelines, clear roles and responsibilities for managing fiscal costs throughout the project cycle have been established.

This includes identifying the key stakeholders, such as the Implementing Agency (IA), Risk Management Unit (RMU), Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A), Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives (MOPD&SI), Budget Wing and other relevant wings of the Finance Division to ensure effective coordination.

The fiscal implications of a PPP are thoroughly presented to and reviewed by relevant approving bodies such as the P3A Board, Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) before entering a contract.

The FCCL guidelines predominantly focus on delineating how the Risk Management Unit (RMU) undertakes the responsibility of evaluating and managing the impact of PPP projects on the government’s fiscal resources.

The PPPs offer a dual advantage of alternative financing sources and potential efficiency gains for infrastructure development. By engaging private sector investment, the burden on public funding can be spread over an extended period, allowing for accelerated expansion of infrastructure services within existing fiscal constraints.

Furthermore, the involvement of the private sector introduces efficiency gains by bundling financing, design and construction, operation and maintenance responsibilities in one contract.

The GOP’s contribution to PPP partnerships under viability gap funding (VGF), either through combination of grants, equity commitments, debt contributions etc or through guarantees will result in direct or indirect fiscal commitments.

Under direct liabilities upfront payment viability: The government provides an up-front capital contribution to the PPP contractor (which may be phased over construction or against equity investments, but only over the initial years—that is, the construction phase—of the project lifetime).

Associated works; The government undertakes works that will contribute to the project, such as feeder roads (for a toll road) or dredging (for a port) or purely an upfront land acquisition cost.

This type of support is typically one time and does not give rise to an ongoing commitment.

Ongoing annually or availability payment: The government provides a fixed, ongoing subsidy, paid (typically quarterly) over the lifetime of the project, and often not starting until the construction phase is complete.

This payment may be conditional on the availability of the service or asset at a contractually specified quality.

The value of the payments is usually a key financial bid criterion in the tender process to select the private contractor. Shadow tolls: The government provides a subsidy per unit or user of a service—for example, per kilometer driven on a toll road.

The unit value of such a subsidy would typically be the financial bid criterion. Contingent liabilities: The government compensates the private party for loss in revenue should a particular risk variable deviate from a contractually specified level.

The associated risk is thereby shared between the government and the private party. For instance, this could include guarantees on the demand remaining above a specified level, or within a specified range, exchange rates remaining within a specified range, tariffs being allowed to follow a specified formula (where tariffs are set or approved by a government entity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

finance ministry FCCL PPP projects public infrastructure

Comments

1000 characters

MoF uploads guidelines on FCCL for PPP projects

Dec CPI inflation jumps 29.7pc YoY

Failure to integrate with ‘RADAR’: FBR being empowered to penalise govt entities

SBA: IMF set for first review on 11th

PM says govt-private cooperation a must for economic growth

Solar IPPs: Hike in benchmark competitive tariff proposed

Iran warship in Red Sea: Israel warns war to continue throughout 2004

NTDC supports conversion of Lalpir, Pakgen to Thar coal

Country braves blackouts as faults mar Guddu TPH generation

Dec 2023: SRB achieves Rs21.3bn tax collection

‘Ratification of HKC will boost economy’

Read more stories