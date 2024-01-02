BAFL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
Powerful quake rocks Japan, nearly 100,000 residents ordered to evacuate

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2024 05:21am

TOKYO: A powerful earthquake struck central Japan on Monday, killing at least one person, destroying buildings, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and prompting residents in some coastal areas to flee to higher ground.

The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 triggered waves of about 1 metre along Japan’s west coast and neighbouring South Korea, with authorities saying larger waves could follow.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued tsunami warnings for the prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama.

A major tsunami warning - the first since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan - was issued for Ishikawa but was later downgraded and eventually cut to an advisory, meaning waves up to 1 metre (3 foot) high could be expected.

It was the strongest quake in the region in more than four decades, according to the US Geological Survey.

Russia and North Korea also issued tsunami warnings for some areas.

Houses were destroyed, fires broke out and army personnel were dispatched to help with rescue operations, government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.

One elderly man was pronounced dead after a building collapse in Shika Town in Ishikawa, broadcaster NTV reported citing local police.

“The snow from the electric wire (came) down, and also from the roof it fell down and all the cars are shaking, and so everybody was panicked,” Jonny Wu, a Taiwanese tourist visiting nearby Nagano prefecture for a skiing holiday, told Reuters.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters he had instructed search and rescue teams to do everything possible to save lives, even though access to quake-hit areas was difficult due to blocked roads.

More strong quakes in the area, where seismic activity has been simmering for more than three years, could occur over coming days, JMA official Toshihiro Shimoyama said.

The government said that as of Monday night it had ordered more than 97,000 people in nine prefectures on the western coast of Japan’s main island Honshu to evacuate.

In comments to the press shortly after the quake struck, Kishida also warned residents to prepare for more disasters.

“I urge people in areas where tsunamis are expected to evacuate as soon as possible,” Kishida said.

The Imperial Household Agency said that following the disaster it would cancel Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako’s slated New Year appearance on Tuesday.

Following the quake, a bright yellow message reading “Tsunami! Evacuate!” flashed across television screens advising residents in specific areas of the coast to immediately evacuate.

Local media footage showed a building collapsing in a plume of dust in the city of Suzu and a huge crack in a road in Wajima where panicked-looking parents clutched their children.

There were reports of at least 30 collapsed buildings in Wajima, a town of around 30,000 known for its lacquerware, and fire engulfed several buildings.

