BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.84%)
FABL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
FFL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.02%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 112.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.76%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.87%)
PIOC 114.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PPL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.17%)
PRL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 73.52 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,397 Increased By 38.7 (0.61%)
BR30 22,770 Increased By 222.1 (0.99%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
ECP rejects Imran Khan's nomination papers from Lahore, Mianwali

  • The former premier had filed nomination papers for NA-122 and NA-89
BR Web Desk Published December 30, 2023 Updated December 30, 2023 10:19pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former premier Imran Khan's nomination papers for a National Assembly constituency from Punjab's capital Lahore, and his home city Mianwali were rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday.

The former premier had filed nomination papers for NA-122 and NA-89.

The move is a serious setback for the party, whose leadership is dealing with numerous charges related to the May 9 riots.

The PTI founder has been convicted,” the returning officer (RO) assigned to scrutinise the nomination papers of the NA-122 constituency said.

As noted by the officer, the former prime minister is not a registered voter in the constituency and has been “convicted by a court of law ”.

"PTI founder's proposer and seconder do not belong from NA-122," the objection added.

Separately, the ECP also rejected PTI Vice Chairman Qureshi's nomination papers from Multan's NA-150, NA-151, PP-218, and Tharparkar's NA-214.

In a related development, the ECP filed on Saturday a review petition at the Peshawar High Court (PHC) against its single bench ruling that restored the bat symbol for PTI.

The electoral body had nullified the PTI's intra-party elections, declaring the party's ineligibility for obtaining its traditional electoral symbol of ‘bat’. However, on December 26, the PHC suspended the ECP decision.

In its review plea, the ECP has requested the court to review the PTI's intra-party elections and its decision related to the election symbol.

