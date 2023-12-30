BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
ECP files review petition against PHC decision on PTI’s ‘bat’ symbol

  • Peshawar High Court has earlier suspended ECP's decision that stripped PTI of its iconic bat symbol
BR Web Desk Published December 30, 2023 Updated December 30, 2023 04:28pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) filed on Saturday a review petition at the Peshawar High Court (PHC) against its single bench ruling that restored bat symbol for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The electoral body had nullified the PTI’s intra-party elections, declaring the party’s ineligibility for obtaining its traditional electoral symbol of ‘bat’. However, on December 26, the PHC suspended the ECP decision.

In its review plea, the ECP has requested the court to review the PTI’s intra-party elections and its decision related to the election symbol.

Background

PTI’s intraparty elections, in which Barrister Gohar Khan was elected as chairman of the party after being nominated by PTI founder and former chairman Imran Khan, were held on December 2 on directives issued by the electoral body.

However, the polls had drawn sharp criticism as estranged PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar announced that he would challenge the entire process.

He had alleged that the PTI had carried out a selection process aimed at throwing out party workers to give the reins to a few lawyers.

On December 2, the electoral body nullified the former ruling party’s intra-party elections, for the third time since last year, declaring the PTI ineligible for obtaining its traditional electoral symbol of ‘bat’.

In its verdict, the ECP said, “So keeping in view the clear mandate of Elections Act 2017 - it is held that PTI has not complied with our directions rendered therein order dated 23rd November, 2023 and failed to hold intra-party election in accordance with PTI prevailing Constitution 2019 and Elections Act 2017, and Election Rules, 2017.

Therefore, the certificate dated 4th December, 2023 and Form-65 filed by the alleged chairman, is hereby regretted and rejected accordingly.

The provisions of Section 215 of the Election Act 2017 are hereby invoked and PTI is hereby declared ineligible to obtain the election symbol for which they have applied for.“

PT’s Gohar Ali Khan declared that the party would approach the PHC or Supreme Court against the ECP decision to deprive the party of its traditional electoral symbol of bat.

Without naming the ECP, Gohar said then that all its efforts were aimed at depriving his party of the reserved seats.

Ch. K A Nye Dec 30, 2023 04:34pm
ECP doing what they're told to do.
