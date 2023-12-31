BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
IK’s assets increased by Rs277m in 5 years

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 31 Dec, 2023 03:04am

ISLAMABAD: The jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s assets increased by more than Rs277 million in the past five years.

According to Khan’s asset details submitted to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the assets of the founding PTI chairman increased by more than Rs277.25 million during the last five years.

In 2018, the assets of the former prime minister were worth Rs38.694 million. According to his nomination papers submitted for contesting the upcoming elections, the value of his assets in 2023 is more than Rs315.95 million.

ECP files review petition against PHC decision on PTI's 'bat' symbol

Khan has disclosed a house measuring seven kanal eight marla in Zaman Park, Lahore. He has also mentioned an expenditure of more than Rs48.6 million on the construction of the Zaman Park residence.

He has also disclosed 300 kanal of land in Bani Gala as a gift. The former PTI chairman does not own a vehicle as per his documents.

In 2021, Imran Khan revealed assets worth over Rs141 million to the Federal Board of Revenue. A year later in 2022, the value of his assets increased to over Rs320 million.

According to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) certificate attached with his nomination papers, the value of Imran Khan’s assets in 2023 was shown to be over Rs315.9 million.

