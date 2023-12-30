IHC allows PTI leaders to discuss electoral matters with IK in jail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday allowed the leaders and lawyers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold election meetings with party founder Imran Khan in Adiala jail regarding the polls slated for February 8.

A single-judge bench of Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb, on Friday, passed the order on a petition moved by ex-chairman PTI, seeking permission for meetings with party leaders in order to formulate a strategy for the polls.

In his petition, Imran Khan has also prayed privacy and that the same be conveyed to the superintendent of the prison. PTI lawyers, Adiala jail superintendent, and Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Awan appeared before the court. PTI’s counsel Shoaib Shaheen said as elections were merely some weeks away, the party needed to hold discussions on the allotment of 700 tickets. The lawyers argued that the legal team wanted to consult Khan over the decision to distribute 700 party tickets, as polls approach.

Taking notice of the plea, the judge granted them permission to meet Khan for consultations ahead of the polls next year, subsequently, disposing of the petition.

The court, in its order, mentioned that the PTI founder should be allowed to meet the party’s chairman under the supervision of Adiala jail superintendent. The court added that the opposition to the PTI founder and chairman’s consultation raises questions over the neutrality of government.

Justice Aurangzeb expressed displeasure over the argument presented by the AGP and said he was representing the interim government and should be impartial. He questioned the neutrality of the caretaker government, saying “A terrible system is prevailing under the caretaker setup that even consultation for elections is not allowed.”

He also raised concerns over the government’s intentions towards the conduct of the upcoming polls slated for February 8. “Does the caretaker government want to derail the elections?” he asked.

The court then allowed PTI lawyers, recently-elected party Chairman Gohar Khan and others to hold consultations with Imran in prison and passed an order for a meeting between Gohar and the former prime minister under the supervision of the jail superintendent.

Justice Aurangzeb also observed that permission for consultations on polls is a fundamental right and urged the interim setup to be “neutral” during the general elections. He added that opposition to meetings between Imran and party leaders “raises question on the neutrality of the interim set-up” as he disposed of the petition.

The attorney general and advocate general objected to the plea. Upon that Justice Aurangzeb said; “Was the additional note from the Supreme Court not enough for you? After the Supreme Court, do you want me to write a note against you?” he asked, slamming both the government representatives.

The judge stated that the attorney general and advocate general’s office represent the caretaker government and should be impartial.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023