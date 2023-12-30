Poultry sector attains international standards: FCCI

FAISALABAD: Poultry sector in Pakistan has attained international standards and now progressive government policies could pave the way to make poultry the second biggest export industry after textile, said Dr Sajjad Arshad, Acting President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He was addressing an international conference on “Poultry Health - Challenges in Pakistan” organized by World Veterinary Poultry Association (WVPA) in collaboration with the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

He expressed satisfaction that Pakistani poultry products are accepted across the globe because of its high quality; however, to ensure its sustained export, we must focus on its supply chain. He stressed the need to develop indigenous species of parent flock, layers and broilers in addition to strengthening poultry feed and pharma industry to meet our domestic needs.

