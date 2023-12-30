BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.84%)
FABL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
FFL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.02%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 112.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.76%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.87%)
PIOC 114.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PPL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.17%)
PRL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 73.52 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,397 Increased By 38.7 (0.61%)
BR30 22,770 Increased By 222.1 (0.99%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
UAE markets gain on rate cut bets

Reuters Published 30 Dec, 2023 06:28am

DUBAI: UAE stock markets closed higher on the last trading day of 2023, with the Dubai index rising for a third year on expectations for interest rate cuts in 2024.

Dubai’s benchmark index gained 0.3% on Friday, lifted by a 1.3% rise in toll operator Salik Company, while top lender Emirates NBD Bank increased 0.9%.

The Dubai index, which hit its highest in nearly eight years in early October, finished the year 21.8% higher.

It was supported by gains in heavyweight real estate and banking sectors in 2023, as blue-chip developer Emaar Properties ended the year up 35.2% and Emirates NBD 33.1% higher.

The Dubai market gained strongly during the first half of the year, but steadied and then retreated in reaction to the flare-up in geopolitical tensions in the region, said Abdelhadi Laabi, chief marketing officer at KAMA Capital. However, “the market was able to recover a significant part of its losses, returning to an uptrend”.

Abu Dhabi’s main index edged up 0.1% in a volatile session on Friday, supported by a 4.8% surge in state-run utility Abu Dhabi National Energy Company and a 2.2% jump in conglomerate International Holding Company (IHC).

