Bangladesh win toss, bowl in second T20 with New Zealand

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Bangladesh won the toss and again put hosts New Zealand in to bat in the second game of their three-match Twenty20 international series on Friday in Mount Maunganui.

Bangladesh won the first T20 game in Napier two days ago when their bowlers ran riot on their way to a five-wicket victory having also put the Black Caps in to bat first.

Another victory for Bangladesh would give them a first series victory on New Zealand soil in any format.

The Black Caps won the home one-day international series 2-1 this month, but Bangladesh were victorious in both of their last two white ball games in New Zealand.

The visitors backed up a first ever ODI victory against the hosts in New Zealand by winning Wednesday’s opening T20 game.

Bangladesh were forced into one change with injured opener Litton Das replaced by Shamim Hossain.

New Zealand stuck with the same team.

The third and final T20 international will be played at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

The Black Caps are resting their white ball skipper Kane Williamson ahead of the home Test series against South Africa and Australia.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (capt), Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib