BAFL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
DFML 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
DGKC 76.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
FABL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FCCL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.22%)
FFL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
GGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
HBL 111.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUBC 117.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
KEL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
MLCF 38.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 110.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.36%)
PAEL 21.94 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.74%)
PIBTL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.29%)
PIOC 116.20 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.65%)
PPL 112.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.73%)
PRL 29.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.5%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 72.60 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.14%)
SSGC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.05%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.48%)
TRG 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
UNITY 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.52%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,397 Increased By 39.1 (0.61%)
BR30 22,687 Increased By 138.9 (0.62%)
KSE100 62,408 Increased By 355.5 (0.57%)
KSE30 20,787 Increased By 109.8 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

China’s Huawei says expects revenue up almost nine percent in 2023

AFP Published 29 Dec, 2023 09:40am

BEIJING: Chinese tech giant Huawei said Friday it “weathered the storm” of US sanctions as it announced a rise of almost nine percent in revenues in 2023, a year that saw it shock Washington with the release of a high-end smartphone.

The Shenzhen-based giant has been at the centre of an intense standoff between China and the United States, with Washington warning its equipment could be used for state espionage, an allegation the company denies.

Sanctions since 2019 have cut the firm off from access to US-made components and technologies, forcing it to diversify its growth sources.

“After years of hard work, we managed to weather the storm,” rotating chairman Ken Hu said in New Year’s remarks released Friday.

In 2023, the group expected revenues of more than 700 billion yuan ($99.2 billion), Hu said – an increase of nearly nine percent from last year.

But the revenue remains much lower than the 891.4 billion yuan it earned in 2020, the year before the company announced a sharp decline in turnover due to US sanctions.

The firm, however, appears to be bouncing back, announcing moderate sales growth for the first nine months of the year in October. “Shared conviction has helped us break the siege and forge ahead together,” chairman Hu said.

Huawei teams up with ITU, other partners ‘Gokina Smart Village’ initiative materialised

But, he warned, the firm faces “serious challenges ahead of us”.

“Geopolitical and economic uncertainties abound, while technology restrictions and trade barriers continue to have an impact on the world,” Hu said.

“Together, these forces are reshaping business models and the global value chain,” he said.

During an August visit to Beijing by US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, the firm released its Mate 60 Pro handset.

The device, powered by an advanced domestically produced chip, sparked debate about whether attempts to curb China’s technological advancements have been effective.

And it has shown the ability to bite into key competitor Apple’s profits in China, analysts cited by Bloomberg in October said.

Huawei remains the world’s leading equipment manufacturer for 5G, the fifth generation of mobile internet.

The United States is seeking to convince its allies to ban Huawei from their 5G networks, arguing that Beijing could use the group’s products to monitor a country’s communications and data traffic.

In June, the European Commission ruled that Chinese telecom equipment suppliers – including Huawei – posed a security risk to the EU.

China United States huawei 5G networks

Comments

1000 characters

China’s Huawei says expects revenue up almost nine percent in 2023

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Solar panel imports: PCA South uncovers another money laundering offence

Sindh: Bilawal says nomination papers not being snatched

Dozens arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at two major US airports

Oil prices to end year 10% lower as demand concerns snap winning streak

ECP directs Punjab govt to ensure a level playing field

Cummins takes two as Pakistan chase Australia Test win

Fog, haze in China as New Year travellers brace for potential disruptions

Army commits to offering support for elections

Read more stories