Technology

Russia extends cross-flight programme with NASA until 2025

Reuters Published 28 Dec, 2023 03:14pm
Photo: REUTERS

MOSCOW: Russia’s space state agency Roscosmos said on Thursday that a cross-flight programme with NASA to the International Space Station (ISS) had been extended until 2025, Interfax news agency reported.

The cross-flights were extended “in order to maintain the reliability of the ISS operation” and will be carried out on Russian and US spacecraft, Roscosmos said.

NASA official says ‘no Plan-B’ to Earth

The cross-flights involve sending one American astronaut to the ISS as part of the crew of a Russian spacecraft, and vice versa - one Russian cosmonaut as part of an American crew, Interfax reported.

