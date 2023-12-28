BAFL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (5.29%)
BIPL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.92%)
BOP 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (12.08%)
CNERGY 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (11.74%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
DGKC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (7.92%)
FABL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (6.41%)
FCCL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.34%)
FFL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.45%)
GGL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.05%)
HBL 110.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.48%)
HUBC 114.61 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (4.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.33%)
KEL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (11.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.31%)
MLCF 38.04 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.22%)
OGDC 107.20 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.95%)
PAEL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.6%)
PIBTL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (8%)
PIOC 113.20 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (5.11%)
PPL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.01%)
PRL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (6.85%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.92%)
SNGP 70.57 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (3.63%)
SSGC 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.99%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.87%)
TPLP 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.56%)
TRG 80.38 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (4.98%)
UNITY 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.72%)
BR100 6,259 Increased By 214 (3.54%)
BR30 22,232 Increased By 919.6 (4.31%)
KSE100 60,864 Increased By 1692.6 (2.86%)
KSE30 20,279 Increased By 553.8 (2.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Tariff adjustments: More in store

BR Research Published 28 Dec, 2023 08:00am

With the quarterly tariff adjustment for 1QFY24 notified, consumers are all set to pay the highest per-unit price ever for January 2024. Before that, they will be paying the highest per unit price ever in December 2023, as monthly FCA at Rs3.08 per unit has been notified across consumer categories, barring lifeline consumers.

The 1QFY24 quarterly adjustment at Rs1.15 is much smaller in scale than the previous quarter’s Rs3.28/unit, but it will not be replacing the one already in field unlike previous occasions. The 1QFY24 QTA will be added on top of the existing one that is already in field till March 2024 – and take the cumulative QTA for Jan-Mar 2024 quarter to Rs 4.97/unit. With monthly FCAs staying over Rs3/unit in the last two months, largely because of revised reference fuel cost for Thar Coal Block-1 energy project – more of the same appears in store for at least another quarter, in lieu of previous adjustments (the graphs for simplicity’s sake assume FCA@Rs2/unit).

What must not be forgotten is that the last two quarterly adjustments totaling Rs5/unit have come at the back of significant upward revision in base tariffs. Revised base tariffs take into account the most recent fuel costs, exchange rates and other components for the next 12 months. A deviation as significant as this, despite a rather stable currency and subdued fuel prices – is a worrying sign.

The drop in generation volume started in 2QFY24, therefore, that is not a reason for upward adjustment for 1QFY24. This will be a bigger problem in the upcoming quarterly adjustments, as generation from the reference point for FY24 is down 10 percent in 2QFY24.A key reason why more and more deviations from reference generation points (and resultantly reference fuel costs) will be seen throughout the rest of FY24 – is the determined Power Purchase Price (PPP) for FY24, that is devoid of ground realities (see: Power tariffs: No regard for ground realities, published, September 27, 2023)

Recall that the approved PPP for FY24 incorporates no more than 6.6 billion units of electricity generated on imported RLNG. That is no more than 5 percent of the total generation share. Now consider that, in the five months of FY24 so far, RLNG-based generation has already surpassed 10.5 billion units. In fact, in 1QFY24 alone, RLNG-based generation at 7.8 billion units had crossed the reference point for entire FY24.

Given Pakistan’s long-term state-to-state LNG contracts, Pakistan was always expected to continue receiving RLNG, which will invariably be used for power generation, barring peak winter season. Why did such a weak reference point go through in the all-important PPP document that becomes the basis for the annual base tariff – is a question that needs serious answers. The capacity cost component will continue to deviate from reference generation point throughout FY24, requiring more upwards QTA revisions, whereas the need for sharper monthly FCAs will also keep arising, as reference monthly FCC are based on flawed assumptions.

FCA electricity tariff electricity tariff hike Tariff adjustment

Comments

1000 characters

Tariff adjustments: More in store

Urea subsidy sharing: ECC may approve TSG for MoC today

Six major currencies: ECs implement new exchange rate mechanism

Nov 23 FCA: CPPA tells Nepra why it seeks tariff hike

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation soars 312pc to $532m YoY

CDWP approves 4 projects worth Rs11.15bn

Input goods’ import: SBP unveils procedure for availing EFS ITM facility

EMS: ECP admits facing ‘difficulties’

SC Practice and Procedure Act: detailed verdict issued

‘Simultaneous’ probe of same taxpayer: IHC seeks explanation from FBR

‘Notices to deceased persons’: PTBA urges FBR to upgrade its system

Read more stories