BAFL 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.99%)
BIPL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.05%)
BOP 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-13.98%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.58%)
DFML 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.06%)
DGKC 67.96 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.9%)
FABL 30.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.72%)
FCCL 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.66%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-8.3%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.67%)
HBL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.50 (-6.49%)
HUBC 109.82 Decreased By ▼ -6.68 (-5.73%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-7.48%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-13.62%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.95%)
MLCF 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.97%)
OGDC 105.09 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-7.21%)
PAEL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.77%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-9.59%)
PIOC 106.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.32%)
PPL 108.99 Decreased By ▼ -8.41 (-7.16%)
PRL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-7.74%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-11.02%)
SNGP 68.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.75%)
SSGC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.89%)
TELE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-10.24%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.23%)
TRG 76.58 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-6.72%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.74%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-10.53%)
BR100 6,037 Decreased By -300.1 (-4.73%)
BR30 21,293 Decreased By -1601.5 (-6.99%)
KSE100 59,171 Decreased By -2534.1 (-4.11%)
KSE30 19,725 Decreased By -836.9 (-4.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-27

FCCI stress to upgrade syllabus, include important skills

Press Release Published 27 Dec, 2023 05:15am

FAISALABAD: Youth must be equipped with latest skills and technologies in order to root out poverty and unemployment and in this connection concerned government institutions must play their key role, said Dr Sajjad Arshad, Acting President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

In a meeting with Madam Bushra Nawaz, Senior Manager Public Relations and Marketing of the Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC), Dr Sajjad Arshad said that youth is our most precious asset but we are not utilizing their capabilities for the uplift of the country. He said that China and other countries have successfully revolutionized their economies by efficiently utilizing their youth. He said that 20 million children are unemployed and we must carve out our strategies to give them training in different market driven skills. “It would not only make them productive for them but also for the country”, he said and added that this skilled human resource could start their own businesses instead of running after jobs.

He said that Pakistanis diaspora in the world are sending hefty remittances which have saved Pakistan from bankruptcy. He said that this skilled force could also be exported to the potential foreign markets through proper channels instead of their illegal immigration. He stressed the need to upgrade the syllabus and include skills which are demanding all over the world. He said that courses on artificial intelligence and e-commerce should be given priority as young girls could earn 10 to 20 thousand dollars by working from their homes.

Madam Bushra Nawaz said that the government had fixed an ambitious target to produce a skilled workforce. “Out of this quota five lac was allotted to the PVTC”, she said and added that we have successfully imparted training to additional 50,000 students over and above the given target. He said that the fee of these students is being paid from the zakat fund and the business community could also adopt students by paying their fee. She also explained the overall performance of the PVTC and said that most of our trained girls have become thriving entrepreneurs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FCCI PVTC Dr Sajjad Arshad Bushra Nawaz

Comments

1000 characters

FCCI stress to upgrade syllabus, include important skills

Agri insurance pool may act as risk aggregator: SECP

Crop, livestock: SECP says there’s notable absence of insurance schemes

CPPA seeks Rs4.66 per unit FCA for XW Discos

Ministry announces improvement in BoP

Directives to remove officials rejected: Govt asks ECP to reconsider interior ministry’s report

PM forms body to resolve KP’s financial issues

Self-sustenance a must for success: Alvi

‘Attempting’ to introduce new laws: Caretakers come under sharp criticism in Senate

Number of subscribers and 3G/4G users, teledensity, NGMS penetration slump: PTA

Number of active taxpayers reaches 5.3m mark

Read more stories