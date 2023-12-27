FCCI stress to upgrade syllabus, include important skills

FAISALABAD: Youth must be equipped with latest skills and technologies in order to root out poverty and unemployment and in this connection concerned government institutions must play their key role, said Dr Sajjad Arshad, Acting President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

In a meeting with Madam Bushra Nawaz, Senior Manager Public Relations and Marketing of the Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC), Dr Sajjad Arshad said that youth is our most precious asset but we are not utilizing their capabilities for the uplift of the country. He said that China and other countries have successfully revolutionized their economies by efficiently utilizing their youth. He said that 20 million children are unemployed and we must carve out our strategies to give them training in different market driven skills. “It would not only make them productive for them but also for the country”, he said and added that this skilled human resource could start their own businesses instead of running after jobs.

He said that Pakistanis diaspora in the world are sending hefty remittances which have saved Pakistan from bankruptcy. He said that this skilled force could also be exported to the potential foreign markets through proper channels instead of their illegal immigration. He stressed the need to upgrade the syllabus and include skills which are demanding all over the world. He said that courses on artificial intelligence and e-commerce should be given priority as young girls could earn 10 to 20 thousand dollars by working from their homes.

Madam Bushra Nawaz said that the government had fixed an ambitious target to produce a skilled workforce. “Out of this quota five lac was allotted to the PVTC”, she said and added that we have successfully imparted training to additional 50,000 students over and above the given target. He said that the fee of these students is being paid from the zakat fund and the business community could also adopt students by paying their fee. She also explained the overall performance of the PVTC and said that most of our trained girls have become thriving entrepreneurs.

