BAFL 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.99%)
BIPL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.05%)
BOP 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-13.98%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.58%)
DFML 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.06%)
DGKC 67.96 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.9%)
FABL 30.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.72%)
FCCL 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.66%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-8.3%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.67%)
HBL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.50 (-6.49%)
HUBC 109.82 Decreased By ▼ -6.68 (-5.73%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-7.48%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-13.62%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.95%)
MLCF 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.97%)
OGDC 105.09 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-7.21%)
PAEL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.77%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-9.59%)
PIOC 106.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.32%)
PPL 108.99 Decreased By ▼ -8.41 (-7.16%)
PRL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-7.74%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-11.02%)
SNGP 68.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.75%)
SSGC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.89%)
TELE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-10.24%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.23%)
TRG 76.58 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-6.72%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.74%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-10.53%)
BR100 6,037 Decreased By -300.1 (-4.73%)
BR30 21,293 Decreased By -1601.5 (-6.99%)
KSE100 59,171 Decreased By -2534.1 (-4.11%)
KSE30 19,725 Decreased By -836.9 (-4.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Four killed in Israeli strike on Iran general in Syria: new toll

AFP Published December 26, 2023 Updated December 26, 2023 10:05pm

BEIRUT: Three more fighters were killed in the Israeli strike that left a senior general with Iran's Revolutionary Guards dead near the Syrian capital, a war monitor said on Tuesday.

The strike on Monday targeted Razi Moussavi, the most senior commander in the Quds Force -- the foreign arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) -- to be killed outside Iran in nearly four years.

"Two foreign fighters and one Syrian fighter were also killed in the Israeli strike," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.

Moussavi was targeted shortly after he entered a farm in an area controlled by Iran-backed groups, said the British-based monitor with a vast network of sources on the ground.

Iran Guards say Israeli strike kills senior general in Syria

Residents in the Sayyida Zeinab district south of Damascus, where the strike hit, reported that Iran-backed groups have tightened security there.

Later Tuesday, the Observatory reported that "Israeli ground-to-ground missiles targeted two positions belonging to pro-Iran fighters near the (Israeli) occupied Syrian Golan", without immediately reporting casualties.

It said pro-Iran groups in that area have also been on alert since Moussavi's killing.

On Monday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed condolences for Moussavi's death, saying Israel "will certainly pay for this crime".

An IRGC statement said that Moussavi was a "companion" of Qasem Soleimani, the former Quds force leader killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad nearly four years ago.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, which has intensified attacks in Syria, particularly against Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, since its war with Hamas, which Tehran supports, began in October.

Iran has long backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government, with Tehran and the groups it supports helping him claw back territory lost in more than a decade of war.

Israel rarely comments on reported strikes in Syria but has repeatedly said it will not allow arch-enemy Iran to expand its presence there.

More than half a million people have been killed in Syria's war, which erupted in 2011 after a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests.

Syria Ebrahim Raisi Israeli strikes Iran Revolutionary Guards Iran general

Comments

1000 characters

Four killed in Israeli strike on Iran general in Syria: new toll

PTI retains ‘bat’ symbol as PHC suspends ECP’s revocation

Market bloodbath: KSE-100 sees massive selling, plummets over 4%

Inter-bank: rupee registers 10th successive gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Israel launches more strikes on Gaza as Netanyahu says Hamas must be destroyed

Oil rises on Middle East tensions and US rate cut hopes

Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained for 15 days in Adiala jail

PEMRA bans broadcast of surrogate companies' advertisements on media

ECP warns govt employees against political participation in elections

Habib Sugar Mills Limited says will buy back 15mn shares

Read more stories