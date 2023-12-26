Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained for 15 days in Adiala jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been detained for 15 days on the orders of the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner, Aaj News reported.

The detention orders stated that Qureshi was involved in the case of attacking the GHQ, Rawalpindi gate on May 9, adding that his release may pose a threat to peace and order in society.

It further said that the city police officer suggested a 45-day detention on the report of the station house officer (SHO) concerned. The district intelligence committee also agreed with the report of the police and security institutions.

Granting Qureshi that right to appeal, he is being detained for 15 days, the order stated.

The order comes on the same day Qureshi was expected to be released from Adiala jail where he has been incarcerated, along with the party’s former chairman Imran Khan, in the cypher case.

On Friday, a three-member Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justices Athar Minallah and Syed Mansoor Ali Shah approved the bail pleas of former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s bail in the cypher case against the surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.