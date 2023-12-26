BAFL 46.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.59%)
BIPL 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.95%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-9.02%)
CNERGY 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.19%)
DFML 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-5.4%)
DGKC 70.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-4.08%)
FABL 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.92%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.33%)
FFL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.84%)
GGL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.6%)
HBL 108.45 Decreased By ▼ -7.05 (-6.1%)
HUBC 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.43%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-9.53%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.34%)
MLCF 36.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.14%)
OGDC 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.25 (-4.64%)
PAEL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-6.25%)
PIBTL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.4%)
PIOC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.28%)
PPL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-6.3%)
PRL 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-7.58%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.93%)
SNGP 69.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-4.37%)
SSGC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-7.82%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.55%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.67%)
TRG 79.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-3.62%)
UNITY 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.26%)
BR100 6,147 Decreased By -190.6 (-3.01%)
BR30 21,800 Decreased By -1094.7 (-4.78%)
KSE100 60,124 Decreased By -1581.5 (-2.56%)
KSE30 20,025 Decreased By -536.5 (-2.61%)
Open-market: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

BR Web Desk Published 26 Dec, 2023 12:41pm

The Pakistani rupee registered slight improvement against the US dollar in the open market on Tuesday, while the local currency also strengthened in the inter-bank market.

During the day, currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was being quoted at 283.75 for selling and 280.75 for buying purposes for customers.

During the previous week, the PKR gained 50 paisa for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 281.00 and 284.00, respectively, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

In the inter-bank market, the rupee was hovering at 282-283 level against the greenback.

The market awaits the International Monetary Fund (IMF) executive board meeting scheduled on January 11, which will decide on the release of the next tranche of $700 million to Pakistan under its ongoing $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA).

In a related development, the ECAP appreciated the State Bank of Pakistan’s efforts for stability of exchange rate and announcement of mechanism for calculation of open market exchange rates of select foreign currencies.

Zafar Paracha, General Secretary ECAP, hoped that this measure will bring further transparency and authenticity in the open currency market exchange rate of foreign currencies.

The SBP on Friday announced the mechanism to issue/publish end-of-the-day daily open market exchange rates published by ECAP for six major currencies, ie, USD dollar (USD), euro, pound sterling (GBP), Japanese yen (JPY), UAE dirham (AED) and Saudi riyal (SAR).

