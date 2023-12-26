BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Cold and dry weather forecast

Recorder Report Published 26 Dec, 2023 04:30am

KARACHI: The country’s most parts are likely to see mainly cold and dry on Tuesday, the Met Office said on Monday.

However, it said that the northern areas may experience very cold and partly cloudy weather.

Fog coupled with smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

“A shallow westerly wave is present over western parts of the country,” the Met Office said.

Over the past 24 hours: Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in northern areas.

The day’s lowest temperatures were recorded in Skardu minus 8 Celsius, Leh minus 7, Kalam and Gupis minus 4, each, Gilgit and Hunza minus 3, each.

Weather in Karachi is expected to remain dry with cool nights as minimum temperature may range between 14 Celsius and maximum 30 Celsius.

