PTI’s concerns on not having level playing field seem valid: SC

The Supreme Court (SC) said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) concerns about not having a level playing field in the upcoming elections seem valid.

A three-member bench comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali took up a PTI plea seeking level playing field in the elections.

On Thursday, the PTI approached the SC to get a level playing field in the general elections amid reports of hurdles in the filing of nomination papers.

Filed through lawyer Shoaib Shaheen, the petition made federal and provincial governments as well as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) its respondents.

“It is most respectfully prayed that this Honourable Court may be graciously pleased to direct the respondents to provide a level playing field to the PTI for free and fair election, in the interest of justice,” the petition said.

The petition also requested the court to order the government to refrain from harassing PTI’s workers and leaders and letting them participate in the election without discrimination.

The petition was filed after a similar complaint regarding the snatching of nomination papers was filed in the ECP by the party.

Meanwhile, during the hearing today, the apex court summoned Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan and instructed the AGP to act as a facilitator in the matter.

The director general law of the ECP was also present in the court.

Meanwhile, the ECP in a press release issued today extended its deadline for filing nomination papers for the general elections by two days.

The decision was taken in response to requests from political parties and to facilitate the candidacy process, the press release said.

“The statement underscored that “all activities as listed in the election schedule released on Dec 15 will be held as planned.”