ECP extends deadline for filing nomination papers for general elections

  • Extends its deadline till Sunday
BR Web Desk Published December 22, 2023 Updated December 22, 2023 12:37pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extended on Friday its deadline for filing nomination papers for the general elections by two days.

The process to file nomination papers for national and provincial assemblies seats commenced on December 20 with the deadline for the filing of papers to expire at 4:30pm today.

However, in a press release issued today, the ECP announced that nomination papers can now be filed till December 24 (Sunday).

ECP issues guidelines for candidates filing nomination papers

The decision was taken in response to requests from political parties and to facilitate the candidacy process, the press release said.

“The statement underscored that “all activities as listed in the election schedule released on Dec 15 will be held as planned.”

On Thursday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) sought a two-day extension in time to file nomination papers for the general elections to “facilitate the candidates”.

PML-N leader Ishaq Dar wrote a letter to the ECP, which he also shared in a post on X, requesting an extension in the deadline for filing nomination papers.

“…in order to facilitate thousands of candidates desirous to take part in elections, it would be appreciated if only two days extension is granted in filing of nomination papers by amending the schedule issued on 15-12-2023 without changing the polling day i.e 8th Feb, 2024,” the letter read.

The ECP on December 15 issued the schedule for 2024’s general elections confirming that the elections will take place on February 8 next year.

Appeals to the scrutiny process will have to be filed by January 3 and will be heard by January 10.

Parvez Dec 22, 2023 12:12pm
... because PML-N requested it. How shameful is this.
