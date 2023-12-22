BAFL 48.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.04%)
BIPL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
BOP 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.14%)
CNERGY 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (11.59%)
DFML 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
DGKC 75.24 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.54%)
FABL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
FCCL 18.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
FFL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
GGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.01%)
HBL 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.56%)
HUBC 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
KEL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
MLCF 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.02%)
OGDC 116.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.86%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.33%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.05%)
PIOC 112.58 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.2%)
PPL 122.81 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.33%)
PRL 32.12 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.14%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 75.23 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.66%)
SSGC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.38%)
TELE 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
TPLP 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.26%)
TRG 86.83 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
BR100 6,461 Increased By 50.9 (0.79%)
BR30 23,540 Increased By 262.9 (1.13%)
KSE100 62,694 Increased By 245.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 20,939 Increased By 45.3 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-22

Sindh asked to compensate those affected by anti-encroachment drive

NNI Published 22 Dec, 2023 05:22am

KARACHI: The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday directed the Sindh chief secretary to compensate the affectees of families, who lost their homes in an anti-encroachment drive around Gujjar, Orangi Town, and Mahmoodabad Nullahs, at the earliest.

These orders were passed by SC Karachi Registry while hearing a plea from affectees of Gujjar, Orangi Town, and Mehmooodabad nullahs. The bench gave 15-day time to the caretaker government for approval of the funds to compensate the affectees. Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary, Commissioner Karachi, and other officials were summoned before the court to address the issue.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar seeks clarification from the relevant authorities on the status of the alternative homes initiative, to which the Chief Secretary sought ‘leverage’ from the court as the approval of the Cabinet is pending regarding the compensation to the affectees.

“Whether the cabinet is involved or not, the court order must be implemented,” Justice Ali Mazhar said.

Mayor Karachi stated that the relevant authorities are currently considering two options, which are to provide the affectees an alternative plot with construction or provide plots with cash. “The land has been allotted, and the anti-encroachment drive will be commenced after the approval of the Chief Secretary,” Murtaza Wahab responded to a question.

Sindh Supreme Court SC anti encroachment drive Mahmoodabad Nullahs

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh asked to compensate those affected by anti-encroachment drive

Shamshad highlights importance of Exim Bank

Regionally competitive level sought: APTMA demands power tariff at 9-10 cents per kWh

SOEs: PM briefed about privatisation process

Jul-Nov: Petroleum group imports witness 16.19pc negative growth

Toshakhana case: IHC rejects IK’s suspension of verdict plea

ATIR’s orders: FTO explains what actually constitutes maladministration

Non-inclusion of actual freight charges: Country incurring $1.5m monthly loss in meat exports to UAE

Review committee proposes amendments to JCP rules

SHC suspends gas tariff hike notification for textile industry

Pakistan’s central bank reserves fall below $7bn after over 5 months

Read more stories