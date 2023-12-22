Sindh asked to compensate those affected by anti-encroachment drive

KARACHI: The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday directed the Sindh chief secretary to compensate the affectees of families, who lost their homes in an anti-encroachment drive around Gujjar, Orangi Town, and Mahmoodabad Nullahs, at the earliest.

These orders were passed by SC Karachi Registry while hearing a plea from affectees of Gujjar, Orangi Town, and Mehmooodabad nullahs. The bench gave 15-day time to the caretaker government for approval of the funds to compensate the affectees. Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary, Commissioner Karachi, and other officials were summoned before the court to address the issue.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar seeks clarification from the relevant authorities on the status of the alternative homes initiative, to which the Chief Secretary sought ‘leverage’ from the court as the approval of the Cabinet is pending regarding the compensation to the affectees.

“Whether the cabinet is involved or not, the court order must be implemented,” Justice Ali Mazhar said.

Mayor Karachi stated that the relevant authorities are currently considering two options, which are to provide the affectees an alternative plot with construction or provide plots with cash. “The land has been allotted, and the anti-encroachment drive will be commenced after the approval of the Chief Secretary,” Murtaza Wahab responded to a question.