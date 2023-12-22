KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.724 billion and the number of lots traded was 12,428.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.836billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.656 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.291 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.471 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.245 billion), DJ (PKR 586.607 million), SP 500 (PKR 492.691 million), Silver (PKR 472.562 million), Natural Gas (PKR 254.418 million), Palladium (PKR 242.398 million), Japan Equity (PKR 75.832 million),Copper (PKR 69.584 million) and Brent (PKR 29.150 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 12 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 13.564 million were traded.

