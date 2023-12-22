Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (December 21, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 281.25
Open Offer Rs 284.25
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (December 21, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 281.25
Open Offer Rs 284.25
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 22
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.25
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Dec 22
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
500
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Dec 22
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Dec 22
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Dec 22
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Dec 22
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
82.11
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Dec 22
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
458.80
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Dec 22
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Dec 22
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
11.04
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Dec 22
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
95.94
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 22
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.25
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Dec 22
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
500
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Dec 22
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Dec 22
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Dec 22
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Dec 22
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
82.11
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Dec 22
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
458.80
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Dec 22
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Dec 22
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
11.04
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Dec 22
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
95.94
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Dec 22
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
209,399,163
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 22
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
101,559,312
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 22
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
59,818,169
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Dec 22
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
45,165,500
▲ 0.00
|
Kohinoor Spining / Dec 22
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
36,927,500
▲ 0.00
|
B.O.Punjab / Dec 22
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
32,840,152
▲ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Dec 22
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
26,584,000
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Elektron / Dec 22
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
23,138,986
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Dec 22
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
18,715,509
▲ 0.00
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Dec 22
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
17,491,956
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 21
|
283.13
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 21
|
282.53
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 21
|
142.25
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 21
|
0.86
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 21
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Dec 21
|
1.01
|
UK LIBOR % / Dec 21
|
5.47
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 21
|
4746.75
|
India Sensex / Dec 21
|
70865.10
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 21
|
33190.06
|
Nasdaq / Dec 21
|
14963.87
|
Hang Seng / Dec 21
|
16621.13
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 21
|
7694.73
|
Dow Jones / Dec 21
|
37404.35
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 21
|
16687.42
|
France CAC40 / Dec 21
|
7571.40
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 21
|
73.98
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 21
|
17235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 21
|
186130
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 21
|
2048.30
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Dec 21
|
79.13
Comments