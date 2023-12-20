Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

ECP issues guidelines for candidates filing nomination papers

Read here for details.

Govt determined to conduct free, fair polls: PM Kakar

Read here for details.

Bench defers Imran, Fawad’s indictment in contempt of ECP case

Read here for details.

SBP gives nod to TPL, Abhi to pursue FINCA’s due diligence

Read here for details.

COAS, US CENTCOM chief discuss cooperation in regional security matters

Read here for details.

New austerity steps await govt nod

Read here for details.