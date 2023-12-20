BAFL 49.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.39%)
BOP 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.95%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.23%)
DFML 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.16%)
DGKC 77.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.7%)
FABL 30.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
FFL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.29%)
GGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.71%)
HBL 121.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.68%)
HUBC 118.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.89%)
KEL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.42%)
OGDC 118.70 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (1.9%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.07%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
PIOC 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.47%)
PPL 122.00 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (3.17%)
PRL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.58%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.45%)
SNGP 74.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.76%)
SSGC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
TPLP 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
TRG 86.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.68%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
BR100 6,458 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 23,357 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 63,091 Increased By 257.6 (0.41%)
KSE30 21,128 Increased By 125.7 (0.6%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 19, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 20 Dec, 2023 09:06am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • ECP issues guidelines for candidates filing nomination papers

Read here for details.

  • Govt determined to conduct free, fair polls: PM Kakar

Read here for details.

  • Bench defers Imran, Fawad’s indictment in contempt of ECP case

Read here for details.

  • SBP gives nod to TPL, Abhi to pursue FINCA’s due diligence

Read here for details.

  • COAS, US CENTCOM chief discuss cooperation in regional security matters

Read here for details.

  • New austerity steps await govt nod

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

