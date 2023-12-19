COAS, US CENTCOM chief discuss cooperation in regional security matters

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir discussed on Tuesday cooperation in regional security matters with the commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM ) General Michael Erik Kurilla.

As per Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS met the US commander during his visit to CENTCOM Headquarters at Tampa Bay in Florida.

The two discussed matters of shared interests, particularly cooperation in regional security, the ISPR said.

COAS urges UNSC to mobilize world to end hostilities in Gaza

“Both sides discussed avenues of joint training and reiterated the need for enhancing training interactions between Centcom and the Pakistan Army,” the military’s media affairs wing said.

During his visit to the US, the army chief has held meetings with Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other high-ranking defence officials in Washington.

In his meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on December 17, the army chief reiterated the significance of a peaceful solution to the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

“Peace in South Asia will remain elusive until a peaceful solution to the longstanding Kashmir dispute is found in accordance with the [UN Security Council] UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of Kashmiri people,” the ISPR quoted the COAS as saying.