Govt determined to conduct free, fair polls: PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar reiterated Tuesday that the government was determined to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections, Radio Pakistan reported.

Interacting with the local journalists in Quetta today, he said the government is committed to implementing a one-document regime in the country and everyone will have to follow it.

The premier stressed that the government will not change its policy concerning illegal foreign nationals.

Answering a question, the Prime Minister said Pinjra Pull will become operational by the first week of March next year.

In a major development in Balochistan's political scene, former caretaker interior minister Sarfraz Bugti joined the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

Scheduled for Feb 8, 2024, the general elections had faced concerns of potential delays.

However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) eventually released the polling schedule following orders from the Supreme Court.