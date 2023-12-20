Markets Print 2023-12-20
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 19, 2023). ==================================== BR...
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 62,833.03
High: 65,132.03
Low: 62,360.78
Net Change: 2371.65
Volume (000): 949,996
Value (000): 21,705,882
Makt Cap (000) 2,071,626,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,271.11
NET CH (-) 238.56
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,669.54
NET CH (-) 248.82
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,096.20
NET CH (-) 479.72
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,248.77
NET CH (-) 493.95
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,990.32
NET CH (-) 268.43
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,075.56
NET CH (-) 213.11
------------------------------------
As on: 19-December-2023
====================================
