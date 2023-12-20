KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 19, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 62,833.03 High: 65,132.03 Low: 62,360.78 Net Change: 2371.65 Volume (000): 949,996 Value (000): 21,705,882 Makt Cap (000) 2,071,626,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,271.11 NET CH (-) 238.56 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,669.54 NET CH (-) 248.82 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,096.20 NET CH (-) 479.72 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,248.77 NET CH (-) 493.95 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,990.32 NET CH (-) 268.43 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,075.56 NET CH (-) 213.11 ------------------------------------ As on: 19-December-2023 ====================================

