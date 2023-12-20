BAFL 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.96%)
Markets Print 2023-12-20

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 19, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Published 20 Dec, 2023

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 19, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 62,833.03
High:                      65,132.03
Low:                       62,360.78
Net Change:                  2371.65
Volume (000):                949,996
Value (000):              21,705,882
Makt Cap (000)         2,071,626,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,271.11
NET CH                    (-) 238.56
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,669.54
NET CH                    (-) 248.82
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,096.20
NET CH                    (-) 479.72
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,248.77
NET CH                    (-) 493.95
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,990.32
NET CH                    (-) 268.43
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,075.56
NET CH                    (-) 213.11
------------------------------------
As on:              19-December-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

