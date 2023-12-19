BAFL 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.96%)
BIPL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.39%)
BOP 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.43%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-13.62%)
DFML 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-7.07%)
DGKC 77.27 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-4.19%)
FABL 30.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-6.17%)
FCCL 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-6.57%)
FFL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.98%)
GGL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.09%)
HBL 120.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-2.43%)
HUBC 117.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.19%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-7.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
MLCF 38.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-5.37%)
OGDC 117.52 Decreased By ▼ -6.23 (-5.03%)
PAEL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-6.64%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-11.49%)
PIOC 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.47%)
PPL 118.64 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-2.84%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-5.24%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-12.78%)
SNGP 72.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-4.58%)
SSGC 11.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.14%)
TELE 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-8.59%)
TPLP 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-7.07%)
TRG 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-5.6%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-10.05%)
BR100 6,442 Decreased By -282.3 (-4.2%)
BR30 23,318 Decreased By -1172.7 (-4.79%)
KSE100 62,833 Decreased By -2371.6 (-3.64%)
KSE30 21,002 Decreased By -708.5 (-3.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India central bank tightens rules for lenders investing in alternative investment funds

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2023 06:25pm

MUMBAI: India’s central bank on Tuesday barred entities regulated by it, including banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), from investing in alternate investment funds (AIFs) that have investments in existing and recent borrowers.

This includes companies in which lenders have current exposure such as an investment or a loan or in the past 12 months, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

The tighter rules follow concerns over instances where AIFs, including private credit funds, were used to mask bad loans in the financial system.

India’s central bank likely sold US dollars to limit rupee’s losses

RBI said that lenders would need to liquidate their investments in AIFs within 30 days should the fund invest in an existing borrower.

If the regulated entity is unable to do so, they will be required to make 100% provisions on these investments, the RBI added.

In instances where a regulated entity has invested in subordinate units of a fund that follows a ‘priority distribution’ model, the investment shall be subject to full deduction from the entity’s capital, the RBI said.

In the priority distribution model, a fund pays a certain category of investors before the other. Subordinate units are those that have a lower priority for payouts.

The rules are effective immediately.

India’s market regulator is investigating cases involving 150 billion to 200 billion rupees ($1.8 billion to $2.4 billion) where AIFs have been misused to circumvent rules, including to mask bad loans, Reuters reported in October.

RBI India central bank

Comments

1000 characters

India central bank tightens rules for lenders investing in alternative investment funds

Inter-bank: rupee sees sixth successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

COAS, US CENTCOM chief discuss cooperation in regional security matters

Bench defers Imran, Fawad’s indictment in contempt of ECP case

Israel faces Gaza ceasefire calls, but US vows more arms

Govt determined to conduct free, fair polls: PM Kakar

SBP gives nod to TPL, Abhi to pursue FINCA’s due diligence

Putin says Russia is ready to talk on Ukraine

Oil edges lower as US launches Red Sea task force

At least 126 dead in northwest China earthquake

Read more stories