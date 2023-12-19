LESCO detects 36,428 power pilferers

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 36,428 connections where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 100 days of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Monday that during the 100 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, LESCO also submitted 36,036 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, out of which 34,676 FIRs have been registered, while the police have so far arrested 16,005 accused. The LESCO has charged 57,552,381 detection units worth Rs 2,243,356,910 to all the power pilferers.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division, and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.

The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers and the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 100th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, the LESCO teams detected 60 power pilferers. They submitted 59 FIR applications with respective police stations, of which 22 FIRs have been registered.

During the operation, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected. Among the seized connections were four commercial and 56 domestic. All the power pilferers were charged 62,323 units as detection bills amounting to Rs 2.54 million.

