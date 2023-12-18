BAFL 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.39%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 16 and December 17, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 18 Dec, 2023 08:28am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PM Kakar to visit Kuwait to condole Amir Sheikh Nawaf’s death

Read here for details.

  • Former PPP leader Latif Khosa joins PTI

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on Iranian Police Headquarters

Read here for details.

  • First artificial rain induced in Lahore to combat smog

Read here for details.

  • NAB issues arrest warrants for Fawad Chaudhry

Read here for details.

  • COAS urges UNSC to mobilize world to end hostilities in Gaza

Read here for details.

  • Sindh barrages project faces $72m financial gap

Read here for details.

  • Overseas Pakistanis: Depreciation on used cell phones doubled

Read here for details.

