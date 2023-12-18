BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from December 16 and December 17, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- PM Kakar to visit Kuwait to condole Amir Sheikh Nawaf’s death
Read here for details.
- Former PPP leader Latif Khosa joins PTI
Read here for details.
- Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on Iranian Police Headquarters
Read here for details.
- First artificial rain induced in Lahore to combat smog
Read here for details.
- NAB issues arrest warrants for Fawad Chaudhry
Read here for details.
- COAS urges UNSC to mobilize world to end hostilities in Gaza
Read here for details.
- Sindh barrages project faces $72m financial gap
Read here for details.
- Overseas Pakistanis: Depreciation on used cell phones doubled
Read here for details.
