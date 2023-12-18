Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PM Kakar to visit Kuwait to condole Amir Sheikh Nawaf’s death

Former PPP leader Latif Khosa joins PTI

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on Iranian Police Headquarters

First artificial rain induced in Lahore to combat smog

NAB issues arrest warrants for Fawad Chaudhry

COAS urges UNSC to mobilize world to end hostilities in Gaza

Sindh barrages project faces $72m financial gap

Overseas Pakistanis: Depreciation on used cell phones doubled

