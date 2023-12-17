BAFL 51.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.74%)
Pakistan

PM Kakar to visit Kuwait to condole Amir Sheikh Nawaf’s death

BR Web Desk Published 17 Dec, 2023 07:42pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday will undertake a one-day visit to Kuwait to convey condolences on the demise of Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

He will convey to the Royal Family, the government and the people of Kuwait the sympathies and condolences of the Government and people of Pakistan on the sad demise of Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Foreign Office Spokesperson said on X on Sunday.

A day earlier, Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah died aged 86, according to the royal court, just over three years after assuming power in the US-allied Gulf oil producer.

The cause of his death was not immediately disclosed. The emir was admitted to the hospital late last month due to what the state news agency described at the time as an emergency health problem.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 83, who has been Kuwait’s de facto ruler since 2021, when the frail emir handed over most of his duties, was named as Sheikh Nawaf’s successor.

During a visit in November, PM Kakar and Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah agreed to deepen the bilateral relationship between their countries in diverse fields.

PM Kakar reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attaches to its relationship with Kuwait and reiterated the desire to further expand bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, the PM Office said in a statement on November 29.

