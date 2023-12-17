BAFL 51.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.74%)
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on Iranian Police Headquarters

  • FO says Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the Government and brotherly people of Iran in this hour of unspeakable tragedy.
BR Web Desk Published 17 Dec, 2023 01:23pm

Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Rask Police Headquarters in the Southeastern region of Iran, which killed 11 Iranian officials and injured several others, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a press release today, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

She said Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the government and brotherly people of Iran in this hour of unspeakable tragedy.

The spokesperson said terrorism is a threat to regional as well as global peace and security and it needs to be confronted by all means including through bilateral and regional co-operation.

