Former PPP leader Latif Khosa joins PTI

Former PPP leader and senior Supreme Court lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday, almost three months after the former Sindh ruling party suspended his party membership, Aaj News reported.

“I have taken this step to start the journey of happiness and to lead the nation towards a beautiful day,” Khosa, who was seen with a PTI flag around his neck told reporters in Lahore.

“Some say that people are holding press conferences to leave [PTI], while you are doing a press conference to join the party. I am doing this on my own. If rendering services for your mother country makes you a lunatic, then yes I am a lunatic.”

In a video shared by the PTI on X, a party member welcomed Latif to the party. The development comes as the country gears up for the February 8 general elections.

On September 22, PPP suspended the party membership of Latif Khosa, who represents the former PTI chairman in multiple cases, after he failed to reply to the show-cause notice issued to him by the party last week.

The decision was taken by PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari. It was issued a show-cause notice for “defending/pleading and representing [the] head of another political party without prior approval of [party] leadership”.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Khosa praised Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa for his efforts to ensure elections are held on time. He added that the CJP should also have ordered that the returning officers be appointed from the judiciary, instead of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to appoint them from the bureaucracy.

He wondered the reasons for arresting PTI Senior Vice President Sher Afzal Marwat from outside the Lahore High Court. “Can’t we even protect our guest,” Khosa said and added that he was ashamed over the incident.

The former PPP leader described Mohsin Naqvi as “chairtaker” instead of the caretaker chief minister.

“Nation is waiting for the election day. Let them elect their leader,” he said, “I render my services to PTI.”