NAB issues arrest warrants for Fawad Chaudhry

Islamabad National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued arrest warrants for former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in a corruption case under Section 9(a) of the NAB ordinance.

The warrant, issued by NAB chairman Lt. Gen (retired) Nazir Ahmed, ordered Fawad to be “produced before the court for authorisation of detention for such period as may be necessary for finalisation of the inquiry”.

Fawad’s wife, Hiba, also confirmed the arrest warrants in a post on X.

She also said that “fear in the atmosphere that no one remains outside jail” so that they are “unable to contest elections from their constituency”.

Later today, an Islamabad district and session court allowed the bureau to implement the arrest warrant and make him join the investigation.

Fawad was initially arrested outside the Supreme Court (SC) on May 11, two days after PTI Chairman Imran Khan was also detained.

On May 16, Fawad, who avoided arrest by running inside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building, finally got relief after the high court barred the police from arresting him in any “undisclosed” case for two days.

Fawad had parted ways with the PTI and joined Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party in June.