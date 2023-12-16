BAFL 51.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (3.74%)
COAS urges UNSC to mobilize world to end hostilities in Gaza

  • Meets Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York
BR Web Desk Published December 16, 2023 Updated December 16, 2023 02:53pm

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir reiterated Pakistan’s stance on the Palestine issue and urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to mobilize the international community for immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

He said this in a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Friday.

As per Radio Pakistan, the COAS shared deep concerns over the plight of the innocent civilians who were being brutally targeted and not being provided with sufficient humanitarian relief.

The army chief highlighted that a lasting solution lied in the two-state solution.

COAS leaves for US

His comments come as Palestinian media reported dozens of Palestinians were killed in Gaza on Saturday in air strikes by Israel after the US urged Israel to scale down its military campaign and narrowly target Hamas leaders.

Palestinian media reports dozens killed in Israel airstrikes

At least 14 people died from air strikes that hit two houses on Old Gaza Street in Jabalia and dozens more were killed in a separate air strike that hit another home in Jabalia, according to the official Palestinian WAFA news agency.

Meanwhile on Kashmir, the army chief said that peace in South Asia will remain unattainable until a resolution aligns with UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He also condemned “illegal Indian efforts” to change the status of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The COAS is on his maiden visit to the US and has met US government and military figures, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In his meeting with defence officials, counter terrorism cooperation and defence collaboration were identified as core areas of cooperation.

Both sides reiterated that the intent to increase interaction and explore ways to expand the scope of mutually beneficial engagements, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

UN chief COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir

