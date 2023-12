ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa will go abroad during the winter holidays from next week, it was learnt on Friday.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood will take over the charge of Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan in the absence of the CJP Qazi Isa.

Justice Masood will take oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan on Saturday and he will perform the duties of Acting CJP for two weeks.