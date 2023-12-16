US water experts conclude visit

ISLAMABAD: As part of the Climate and Environment Working Group (CEWG) and the Green Alliance Framework, a delegation of US water security experts concluded its four-day visit to Pakistan after discussing partnerships to address water security issues, access to clean water, managing flood risks and supporting climate-smart agriculture.

In a statement, the US Embassy said that the delegation of the water experts visited Islamabad from December 11-15. The delegation included representatives from the US Department of State, US Army Corps of Engineers, US Geological Survey, US Embassy Islamabad, and USAID.

It added that the delegation met with the Ministries of Water Resources, Climate Change, the Federal Flood Commission (FFC), the Indus River System Authority (IRSA), provincial irrigation departments, academia, and private sector partners to discuss the Living Indus initiative, Recharge Pakistan, water management and governance, and hydropower issues. The delegation also visited a water treatment plant and Simly Dam.

Addressing the government, academia, and private sector partners, the delegation discussed partnerships to address water security issues, including access to clean water, managing flood risks after the devastating floods of 2022, and supporting climate-smart agriculture, it added.

The CEWG is a flagship bilateral initiative to strengthen cooperation on agriculture, clean energy, and water, with the ultimate aim of improving Pakistani lives and protecting the environment. The third, high-level CEWG Dialogue will take place in spring 2024 in Washington, DC, according to the statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023