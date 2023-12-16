Dagha launches ‘E-Services Sindh’ app

KARACHI: Caretaker Minister for Revenue, Industries and Commerce Mohammad Younus Dagha has launched digitisation and online services project ‘E-Services Sindh’ in the presence of a large number of industrialists, diplomats and government officials.

The two departments that have developed this app and are offering their services online are the Board of Revenue Sindh and the Industries Departments. It was informed that the E-Services Sindh app was developed in a period of two months.

On the occasion of launching the E-Services for the Industries department, Younus Dagha said that this was a historical day for the governance in Sindh, where all the land record and maps of all the estates of SITE Limited and Sindh Small Industries Corporation all over Sindh including Karachi, Nooriabad, Hyderabad, Kotri, Sukkur, etc have been digitized and the all the services including NOCs, permissions and transfers will be available online.

The applicants will not have to come to the offices or wait for action on their applications indefinitely. The new system fixes time limits on the officials for the disposal of the applications.

The monitoring system will help the performance accountability of the officials and improve the ease of doing business.

The system provides for online applications as well as delivery of documents through courier services, eliminating any human interaction in the entire process.

Dagha said that Sindh has now taken a big leap forward by implementing the modern E-Governance system in one important provincial department, which will pave the way for the other departments to follow.

E-Services will reduce the unnecessary hassle for the applicants taking rounds of the government offices for petty works. Dagha said that the most important features of the system are security of government record especially the land ownership record, which had become prone to manipulation and tempering.

Now the records will be available online, bringing transparency and security of record in these organisations.

He said the system will require some time to attain maturity and hoped that the elected government will further strengthen and improve the system in the coming months. He disclosed that the E-Services will also be launched in all the offices of the Revenue Department in the coming days.

On this occasion caretaker provincial Minister for Law Mr. Umar Soomro was also addressed the ceremony.

Zubair Motiwala, CEO TDAP and other representatives of the business community lauded the efforts of the caretaker minister in bringing comprehensive reforms in the governance of the Industries Department. They said that it was a much-awaited step in bringing improvement in the investment environment of the province.

They hoped that the coming elected government would own this initiative and bring further improvements in it.

