Tourism sector vital pillar of Dubai’s economy: Crown Prince

  • Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum says hospitality integral part of the Emirati cultural fabric
BR Web Desk Published December 15, 2023 Updated December 15, 2023 05:20pm

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, recently attended a briefing held by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

According to a social media post by Dubai Media Office on Friday, the crown prince said: “The tourism sector is a vital pillar of Dubai’s economy and is playing a key role in achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

The briefing, attended by more than 1,200 industry professionals, revealed Dubai’s tourism sector continued to post record growth, reiterating an earlier report that showed it welcomed 13.9 million visitors from January to October 2023, up from 11.4 million during the same period last year.

As per the report, Pakistan was number ten in the rankings of countries from where the most visitors came into Dubai between Jan and Oct - some 286,000. India was in top place (1.9 million), followed by UK (954,000), Saudi Arabia (930,000), Russia (917,000) and Oman (860,000).

The briefing this week also highlighted that Dubai’s hotel occupancy of 76% remains among the highest in the world.

Dubai named ‘world’s number one destination’ for second year running: TripAdvisor Awards

“Dubai’s robust partnerships with leading travel and hospitality companies are key to fostering the growth of this crucial sector, both on a local and global scale,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

“Hospitality is an integral part of the Emirati cultural fabric, a value deeply embedded in our ethos,” he said, adding that “Dubai remains dedicated to enhancing the infrastructure and services and making the strategic investments needed to provide an exceptional experience for visitors from across the world.”

Earlier this year, Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, had said the city’s multifaceted appeal caters to travelers of all preferences and means.

“Dubai provides mid-range hotels that match the service and amenities of many prominent full-service hotels around the globe, further enhancing the destination’s appeal for those in search of value for money during their stay, without compromising on the quality of the overall experience,” he had told Khaleej Times.

Dubai, Doha, London among top cities where international travellers loved to splurge in 2022

DET launches unified license for businesses

Earlier this week, DET announced the launch of the ‘Dubai Unified Licence’ (DUL), a unique commercial identification provided to all businesses in Dubai with the aim of achieving a streamlined approach to various business processes.

The idea is to reduce the time required for companies to establish and manage their operations and bolster Dubai’s competitiveness as a business-friendly destination

Issued to existing and newly established businesses in Dubai, operating with either a mainland or a free zone licence, the DUL initiative introduces a unified digital registry.

His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, DET’s Director General said the development “exemplifies our dedication to facilitating ease of doing business, promoting transparency, and embracing digital-first practices.”

“Seamlessly integrating with Dubai’s advanced digital technology infrastructure, it harnesses our smart city capabilities to drive business growth and strengthen Dubai’s position among the world’s top three global cities.”

Also read:

