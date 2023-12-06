10 prominent Pakistanis granted UAE Golden Visas

As cities like Dubai become attractive places to visit and live in, the UAE’s 10-year Golden Residence Scheme, also known as the Golden Visa, has become a sought-after commodity.

Several famous Pakistanis have managed to land the visa since it was first launched in 2019.

1. Fakhr-e-Alam

Back in June 2021, Khaleej Times reported that Fakhr-e-Alam was the first Pakistani celeb to be given the golden visa by the UAE government, after having lived there for 17 years.

The report said Alam is a cultural ambassador to the UAE and during his journey of circumnavigating the globe piloting a single-engine airplane, he boasted the UAE flag along with the Pakistani flag on his uniform and aircraft.

Jan-Jun 2023: Dubai sees 52% YoY surge in Golden Visas

“I am extremely motivated and excited about doing greater things from Dubai in the future. This city inspires you, and the leaders provide its residents with a great platform to attain global reach,” he was quoted as saying at the time.

2. Shoaib Malik

Former cricket team captain Shoaib Malik was also among the first Pakistanis to be granted the visa (July 2021), which he received along with his Indian wife, tennis icon Sania Mirza.

3. Ali Zafar

A few months after Malik, Zafar was one of the big Pakistani names who received the Golden Visa in October 2021.

“I’ve had a long association with Dubai, UAE, the MENA region, the entire media here as well as the people. It feels good,” he told Khaleej Times at the time.

UAE to open up ‘special visa centre’ in Karachi

“What I really admire about this place is that it sets an example for the world as to how people from different cultures, ethnicities, and faiths can co-exist so harmoniously together and thrive in a society and in life,” he said, adding that the visa affords him the chance to “do a lot more collaborations in the field of arts.”

4. Humayun Saeed

One of the earliest Pakistanis in the entertainment industry after Zafar to get the Golden Visa was actor Humayun Saeed - who received it in December 2021.

“Honoured to receive the golden visa from the UAE,” he had written in an Instagram post at the time.

“My family and I have always loved Dubai and thoroughly enjoy our trips here which I suppose are now going to increase!,” he said, as he thanked the UAE government and the Dubai Film and TV Commission.

View this post on Instagram

5. Wasim Akram

Around the same time as Saeed, former cricketer and commentator Wasim Akram was also granted the visa.

“Dubai is undoubtedly one of the best places in the world for business, holidays and just connecting with the world,” he said in a post on the platform known as Twitter at the time, adding that he was looking forward to spending more time there.

6. Maya Ali

One of the first celebs to get the visa in 2023 was actress Maya Ali, known for dramas like ‘Mann Mayal’ and movies like ‘Parey Hut Love’.

“So grateful to have received my golden visa. It’s an absolute honour for me,” she said on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Interestingly, in the post Khan also thanked Muhammed Moazzam Qureshi for his help in getting the visa. According to a Khaleej Times report from April, Qureshi is a Pakistani who has has helped more than 70 Indian and Pakistani celebrities get the visa including Kiara Advani, Humayun Saeed, Iqra Aziz, Sarah Ali, Maya Ali, Bilal Saeed, Shadaab Khan, Ali Zafar, Hania Amir and Adnan Siddique.

7. Shadab Khan

Another celebrity who thanked Qureshi for assistance in getting the visa was cricketer Shadab Khan, who received his in March 2023.

View this post on Instagram

“Outside Pakistan, the most time I have spent is in the UAE. It always feels at home,” he said on Instagram, where he also thanked the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs’s Dubai’s office.

8. Naseem Shah

Among Pakistan’s sports personalities to be granted the visa in 2023 is Naseem Shah.

“Great honour to receive my golden visa from a country that I call my second home” he said in an Instagram post.

9. Saba Qamar

One of the more recent recipients of the visa in the entertainment industry is actress Saba Qamar, who got hers in August 2023.

View this post on Instagram

“I want to thank the amazing government of UAE for honouring me with the golden visa, can’t thank you guys enough for opening your home to me,” she said on Instagram.

She thanked GCC Legal Consultants for helping her out with the process.

10. Saad Ur Rehman aka Ducky Bhai

One of the most recent Pakistani celebs to receive the visa is influencer and content creator Ducky Bhai, who recently marked the milestone of reaching 6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel by shaving off his head and beard.

He was granted the visa in November.

View this post on Instagram

“Thank you, UAE government, for this incredible opportunity! Deep gratitude to the visionary leaders of the UAE,” he posted on Instagram.

He also used the post to thank Faisal Khan, CEO Pakistan International Screen Awards for his guidance in getting the visa.

This list is by no means an exhaustive one. Other celebs who have got the UAE golden visa include actor Imran Abbas, Yashma Gill and Hajra Yamin.

Celeb couples include Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal, as well as Iqra Aziz Hussain and husband Yasir Hussain.

Outside of Pakistan, many big names are also holders of the visa. These include Shahrukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Christiano Ronaldo and Giorgio Armani.

How this journalist got her UAE golden visa

Being a celeb is not the only way to get the visa.

One can also get it by demonstrating you are highly skilled; working in key industries that the UAE considers essential to economic growth; or investing AED 2 million in property.