Dubai named ‘world’s number one destination’ for second year running: TripAdvisor Awards

Dubai retained its position as the world’s leading tourist destination for the second year running in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2023.

TripAdvisor is a US-based travel platform that aggregates user reviews and opinions. Dubai topped the ‘Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best’ list, which calibrates rankings based on the volume of reviews and opinions shared about a particular destination, including its hotels, restaurants and amenities over a 12-month period, according to TripAdvisor.

The emirate’s appeal lies in its especially diverse offerings, including beaches, world-class shopping centres, a rich culinary scene, including newly awarded Michelin stars, vibrant entertainment hubs, and a year-round calendar of events.

Dubai was followed by Bali and London which came in second and third place.

They were followed by Rome, Paris, Cancun and Crete.

Dubai welcomed 8.55 million international visitors from January to June 2023, exceeding the pre-pandemic figure of 8.36 million tourists in the first half of 2019, reported Khaleej Times in August.

The city’s popularity can be attributed to a strong digital presence across specialised tourism platforms and social media channels that has showcased its attractions and encouraged travellers to explore the array of activities on offer, as per Arabian Business.

Dubai continues to lead the pack in welcoming record visitors, as it continues to relax visa restrictions in an effort to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) as well as tourists from previously untapped markets.

During an interview with Khaleej Times earlier this year, Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said “people are drawn to Dubai due to a combination of its unique and cosmopolitan lifestyle, its high level of safety, the ease of access to the city, doing business and navigating daily life in Dubai, and the city’s commitment to security, both in terms of personal safety and financial stability.”

He added that Dubai will continue to focus on key priority areas that include the “continuous evolution of its destination offering, a multi-geographical approach to markets, consistent rollout of global campaigns, leveraging on its status as an international events hub, and further enhancing relationships with stakeholders.”

Earlier this year, it was reported that nationals from 82 countries can now enter the UAE without a prior visa, according to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dubai also topped the list of cities where international travellers love to splurge in 2022, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

It was estimated that international travellers spent close to $30 billion in the city last year.